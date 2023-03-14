Shocking! Harsh Goenka Shares Picture Of Gigantic Blue Whale's Heart, It Weighs...

While Blue whales are known to be the largest animals that lived on the planet Earth, the picture of an enormous heart of the mammal preserved and displayed at Canada's Royal Ontario Museum has got the internet talking. The picture of the giant heart of the Blue Whale started trending on social media after RPG Chairman Harsh Goenka, who is known for sharing interesting posts on Twitter, posted a picture of the heart that weighed 400 pounds (181 kg).

Sharing the picture of the preserved blue whale heart, Businessman Harsh Goenka took to Twitter and wrote, “This is the preserved heart of a blue whale which weighs 181 kg. It measures 1.2 meters wide and 1.5 meters tall and its heartbeat can be heard from more than 3.2 km away.”

This is the preserved heart of a blue whale which weighs 181 kg. It measures 1.2 meters wide and 1.5 meters tall and its heartbeat can be heard from more than 3.2 km away. 🐋 🫀 pic.twitter.com/hutbnfXlnq — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) March 13, 2023

Since being shared the tweet is going crazy viral on social media and has garnered 157.1K views in less than 24 hours with over 240 retweets.

Internet hails the creation of almighty

Appreciating the creation of the almighty, one of the social media user took to the microblogging platform and wrote, “Whoaaaaaaa universe has its own creativity from plants to animals to humans. From an ant to a whale how beautifully created.”

“Oh wow ! That’s why Creator decided that it should be in the sea, perhaps so it can carry less load,” third user commented. “Isse kehte hain ‘Bade Dil Wala’,” thrid user remarked.

Here are some reactions of the users who were left fascinated to see the picture of the huge Blue Whale heart.

