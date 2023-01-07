Shocking | Haryana Man Assaults Woman With Helmet After She Refused His Bike Ride Offer

A shocking incident has come to the fore from Haryana wherein a man was caught on camera hitting a woman with his helmet in the middle of the road on Friday night. The woman got severely injured and was rushed to the hospital. As the video went viral on social media, the Gurugram police registered an FIR against the accused.

Haryana man hits woman for refusing to accompany him on his bike

The accused has been identified as Kamal and he attacked the woman because she refused to ride with him on his bike, informed Gurugram ACP Manoj K.

"A man named Kamal beat up a woman living in the neighbourhood with his helmet after she refused to ride with him on his bike. The woman was severely injured and was rushed to a hospital. FIR has been registered against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the probe is underway," he added.

The video captured on the CCTV camera showcased, the victim woman is sitting in an autorickshaw and accused Kamal is on his bike. The woman then stepped out of the auto while interacting with the accused. Both then got engaged in a brief conversation after which Kamal suddenly starts attacking the woman with his helmet. The woman can be seen fighting back but the accused kept attacking her. The auto driver and a person standing nearby intervened and pushed the accused away from the woman. They came to the victim's rescue and beat him up before handing over the accused to the police.