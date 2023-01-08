Last Updated:

SHOCKING | Jammu Man Fakes Own And Family's Death To Draw Insurance Money, Escape Debt

A man identified as Manjeet Singh, a resident of Jammu & Kashmir's Doda district faked his own death along with his family to draw insurance benefits.

Astha Singh
JAMMU MAN FAKEs OWN DEATH

Image: RepublicWorld


In what appears like the plot of a Bollywood movie, a man from Jammu & Kashmir's Doda district faked his own death along with his family to draw insurance benefits.

Jammu Man fakes own death for insurance money

The accused identified as Manjeet Singh staged his death along with his wife and daughter and escaped to Haryana. The police began their investigation and managed to find out the car used in the accident for framing his death. The case was solved as the officials traced his electronic signatures and caught him along with his entire family residing in Haryana where he was waiting for his insurance money.

As per the information, Singh was facing financial liabilities and had to pay back a loan of Rs 30 lakh along with legal action in a cheque bounce case. He has been arrested by the police and legal action initiated.

(Accused's car used in the accident was recovered)

