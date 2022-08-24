Shocking Jharkhand Illegal Mining Modus-operandi Out, Even As ED Raids Turn Up AK-47s

In a big development in the Jharkhand illegal mining case, Republic TV has accessed exclusive inside details of the Enforcement Directorate's investigation. According to sources, Pankaj Mishra, an arrested close aide of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has allegedly got political patronage and has influence over administration matters.

Sources told Republic TV that Mishra has allegedly been using his clout in his activities of illegal mining and ferry services. He has also been accused of allegedly backing questionable persons for illegitimate activities.

A huge quantity of illegal mining was carried out in the Sahibganj district and adjoining areas and the proceeds are generated mostly in cash. "The same is also evident from cash worth crores of rupees deposited into the bank accounts of companies and individuals. It is evident that cash worth crores of rupees were used in obtaining the license of inland ferry services in Sahibganj," sources in ED said.

The inland ferries were used to transport mined goods. The proceeds from illegal mining were allegedly being laundered. The Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) was filed in light of 50 FIRs and NGT orders in the illegal mining case.

The ED, which began its probe after raiding Mishra and his alleged associates on July 8, said it was investigating the trail of Rs 100 crore of "proceeds of crime" generated from illegal mining operations in Jharkhand.

Jharkhand illegal mining case: ED recovers 2 AK rifles, 60 bullets in fresh raids

The ED on Wednesday recovered two AK-47 rifles and 60 bullets during fresh raids in the ongoing money-laundering probe into alleged illegal mining in Jharkhand.

The recoveries were made from a home in Ranchi allegedly linked to a person called Prem Prakash, who is stated to be involved in the case as a middleman.

The Central agency is carrying out raids at about 17-20 locations in Jharkhand, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and the Delhi-NCR as a part of its investigation. The action came after the interrogation of Pankaj Misha and muscleman Bachhu Yadav, who have been arrested by the ED.