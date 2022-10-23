SHOCKING: Karnataka Minister Slaps Woman At Event; Sparks Huge Uproar As Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident, Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna was seen slapping a woman in Chamarajanagar district of the state after the lady went on the stage to inform the minister about her grievances. The incident took place at Hangala village in Gundlupet taluk of the district on Saturday evening. Notably, the incident was caught on tape and is doing rounds on the internet with users criticising the district in-charge minister V Somanna and asked for his resignation.

Notably, the incident took place when the Karnataka minister reached the Hangala village to distribute land title deeds. According to sources, 173 beneficiaries were handed out the land title deeds.

Somanna slapped the woman after she raised her voice and alleged that the beneficiaries had not been selected appropriately. She further claimed that those already possessing sites have been selected again. In the viral video, after the minister slapped the woman, who was standing close to him, the police officials who were present were seen dragging her.

Congress attacks BJP over women's safety

Soon after the video of the incident went viral, Congress took to its official Twitter platform and shared the video of the incident. “The reality of PM Modi's claim of women's safety. Karnataka BJP minister V Somanna slapped the woman who came to tell her problem,” the party tweeted.

Reacting to the video, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the minister and demanded that he should be immediately sacked. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "What a difference from the way Rahul Gandhi began the Karnataka leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra from the very same Gundlupet on 30th September! This shameless man should be sacked immediately!”



