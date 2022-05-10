SHOCKING: Kerala Cleric Opposes Meritorious Girl's Presence On-stage For Felicitation

A shocking video has emerged from Kerala where a Muslim cleric can be seen opposing a minor girl's presence at a felicitation ceremony. When the class 10 student named Mashida was called on stage to receive the prize for topping her class, the cleric objected to her presence. Rebuking the other officials present at the event, the cleric remarked that if a girl is being given the honor, her parents or guardians should be called on stage instead.

"Who has invited this 10th standard girl on stage? If you repeat this, beware. Don't invite such girls. Don't you know the decision and policy? Call their guardians instead. Did you invite her?" the cleric asked. He then went on to admonish those who called her on stage and questioned if photographs of the event will be taken. Upon being told that the images will be broadcasted, the cleric expresses his reservations over sharing the stage with the girl child.

The maulvi is said to be a part of Kerala's biggest Islamic study board known as Samastha, which teaches over 1 million students in Madrassas. When Republic TV attempted to get a reaction from the Samastha members over the video, the outfit refused to explain the same.

Moreover, the spiritual head of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was present at the event, but chose to remain silent when the incident happened.

Activist Brinda Adige slams shocking clip

Speaking to Republic TV, activist Brinda Adige lambasted the 'chauvinistic mindset' of the maulvi and questioned why a man who did not believe that women should be honoured, was invited to such an event. "It is absolutely atrocious that a religious leader is so misogynic, chauvinistic and makes a statement like that on the stage on the school topper. It is shameful," said Adige.

"If he is not going to felicitate a girl, I want to ask the administration why such a man was called to felicitate at the ceremony? No parent can be proud that their child is receiving a prize from a man who is so narrow-minded and does not know how to respect women. It is a shameful affair," she added.