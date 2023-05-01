Shocking! Man Drives For 3 Km With A Person On Car Bonnet In Delhi

In a shocking incident, a man was driven for around 2-3 kilometres on the bonnet of a car from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah in the national capital. The incident occurred at around 11 pm on Sunday, April 30.

According to sources, the victim has been identified as Chetan. Informing about the incident, the victim alleged that the person driving the car was in an inebriated condition and did not stop the car despite his multiple requests.

Elaborating on the incident, Chetan said, "I work as a driver, I was returning after leaving a passenger. When I reached Ashram, a car touched my car three times, and then I came out of my car and stood in front of his car. After which he started driving the car, I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin with me hanging on the bonnet.”

“I kept asking him to stop, but he did not stop. The person was totally drunk. On the way, I saw a PCR standing, they followed us until he stopped the car,” the victim added.

#WATCH | Delhi: At around 11 pm last night, a car coming from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah drove for around 2-3 kilometres with a person hanging on the bonnet. pic.twitter.com/54dOCqxWTh — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

Accused denies allegations

Meanwhile, the accused, identified as Ramchand Kumar, denied the victim’s claim and accused him of intentionally jumping on his car bonnet. He further refuted the allegations of the victim and stated that he asked the man to get down but he did not listen to him.

"My car did not even touch his car, I was driving when he deliberately jumped on the bonnet of my car. I asked him to get down but he did not listen. I then stopped my car and asked him what was he doing?" accused Ramchand Kumar said.

