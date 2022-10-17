In another incident of complete lawlessness in Bihar, the Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Expressway passengers were allegedly looted by bandits at gun-point on the outskirts of Patna. Armed robbers allegedly entered the high-profile Delhi-Kolkata Duronto Expressway at around 3 am on Sunday night. According to sources, five or six of these bandits allegedly pulled the emergency chain and more than 20 robbers barged into the moving train.

'Welcome to Jungle Raj': Amit Malviya

Launching a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for crossing all limits of 'jungle raj', BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said, “I remember traveling to Danapur, which is near Patna when Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister and Bihar was lawless. People were scared to open the train door to even let people alight, particularly after the sun went down. Stations were deserted. Welcome to Jungle Raj, again."

I remember travelling to Danapur, near Patna, when Lalu Prasad was the Chief Minister, and Bihar was lawless. People were scared to open the train door, to even let people alight, particularly after the sun went down. Stations were deserted.



According to reports, the passengers alleged that the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel had deboarded the train at Patna station. A short while later, a bandit pulled the emergency chain and nearly two dozen robbers climbed in, the driver was quoted as saying in the report.

According to sources, upon reaching Howrah station in Kolkata, the affected passengers lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP). Sources said that another FIR was filed at Patna's Danapur GRP.

As per Malviya this terrifying case of armed robbery is a stark reminder of the lawlessness that was rampant during the 1990s when the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) governed Bihar. The Opposition then dubbed the Lalu regime as ‘Jungle Raj’ when kidnapping, loot, robberies, murder, and extortion were daily affairs in Bihar.