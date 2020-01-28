SHOCKING: Now, Video Of Man Brandishing Pistol At Shaheen Bagh Emerges

A video of a man brandishing a gun at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh emerged on Tuesday. As per the preliminary details, the person had visited the protest site with an illegal pistol. The man has been now taken off from the protest site. The drama unfolded earlier on Tuesday, when a group of people barged at the protest site, however, no action has been taken by the Delhi Police.

#WATCH A person who had gone to Shaheen Bagh to talk to protestors brandished a licensed pistol at the protest site, today. More details awaited. (Source - Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/kHFbUnt8KG — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020

This comes a day after a shocking video of Finance Minister (MoS) Anurag Thakur surfaced, wherein, he was seen chanting inflammatory slogans in a BJP election rally in Delhi. The video shows the Union Minister shouting 'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Shoot all traitors of the country) while campaigning for the BJP candidate for Rithala Assembly constituency - Manish Chaudhari. Incidentally, the Union Minister is part of the Finance team headed by Nirmala Sitharaman which will present the Union Budget on February 1.

One month on, women have been at the forefront of the sit-in protest, ever since mid-December, at the Shaheen Bagh area to oppose the contentious Citizenship Amended Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). Occupying the stretch of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, people have been protesting, undeterred by the cold winters of the national capital. However, frequented by politicians across party line, the BJP has repeatedly accused contenders Congress and AAP of backing Shaheen Bagh protests.

Shaheen Bagh became a big topic of discussing in election rallies ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls in February. On January 26, Home Minister Amit Shah, in a vote appeal ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, asked people to 'press the voting button with so much anger, that the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh.' "Narendra Modi has changed the entire country, now he wants to change Delhi. This time, press the button of the voting machine with so much anger, that it is pressed in your area but the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh," Amit Shah said at a rally in Delhi on January 26. On Saturday, Amit Shah, in a similar assertation had said that there should be "no Shaheen Bagh" and asked people to vote for 'lotus' to get rid of the agitators by February 11, the day when the results are declared.

BJP leaders on Shaheen Bagh

Earlier on Tuesday, in a deplorable statement, BJP Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma stated that those demonstrating at Shaheen Bagh hold the potential to 'rape and kill' women. Later in the day, the West Bengal BJP leader Rahul Sinha said that those protesting at Shaheen Bagh are 'Bangladeshis and Pakistanis.' This comes days after BJP state chief Kailash Vijayavargiya in a bizarre remark claimed that labourers working at his home may be Bangladeshis as they ate "Poha".

BJP's Prakash Javadekar on Friday accused both AAP and Congress of creating an unnecessary fear psychosis in minorities over CAA. He reiterated, "The CAA grants the Citizenship to the minorities of the three neighboring countries who migrated to India after facing religious persecution and it no way takes away the citizenship of any Indian citizen." Further, blamed the Opposition of mixing and misleading over 'CAA, NRC and NPR.' On Republic Day, anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh unfurled the National Flag, sang the National Anthem amid the chants of "CAA se Azaadi, NRC se Azaadi, BJP se Azaadi (freedom from CAA, NRC and BJP)".

