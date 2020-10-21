Shocking Rat Infestation At Hospital In Tamil Nadu's Salem; Dean Says 'under Control'

While the country continues to battle coronavirus pandemic, a shocking video from a Salem government super speciality hospital where rats can be seen running around in the ICU have gone viral on the internet. In a video captured by a patient, the rodents were seen inside the intensive care unit, where patients were seen sleeping. They were seen jumping over the medical equipment and beds where patients were present.

'Cleared and cleaned up'

A patient shared the video and alleged that the facility is not properly maintained and the hospital is usually understaffed. The Salem super speciality hospital Dean, however, has said that the rat infestation was only after the rains. He further added that the pest control was properly being done and the situation is now under control. The hospital is cleared and cleaned up, the Dean claimed.

Visuals showed the rats scurrying with abandon on the overhead wiring and plumbing in the ICU premises, with underneath. Visuals of a rat-trap filled with rodents shows the severity of the infestation. Additional visuals have also been put out by the hospital with dozens of rats being disposed off after being caught.

