'Shocking', Says Dy-CM Manish Sisodia After 23 COVID Patients Go 'missing'; Orders Probe

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday ordered an inquiry into the incident of 23 COVID-19 patients that went "missing" from the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Hindu Rao Hospital. As per official sources, Sisodia has ordered the health department to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report by Monday evening.

"It is very shocking that a large number of COVID-19 patients have gone "missing" from the hospital', said Deputy CM, reported PTI.

Sisodia further added that this is not only dangerous for the lives of these patients but it is also a setback for the government's efforts-- which has imposed a lockdown to check the spread of the disease, said the source. This came after the corporation's mayor Jai Prakash on Saturday had said that at least 23 COVID-19 patients left the hospital between April 19 to May 6 without informing the medical facility.

Hindu Rao Hospital is run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and it is the largest civic hospital in the national capital. The hospital has 250 beds which are at present reserved for COVID-19 patients. As per the Delhi Corona app, all beds are currently occupied.

Delhi extends lockdown

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown in the national capital for one more week on Sunday, May 9. While announcing the lockdown, Delhi CM said that this lockdown will be harder and asked people to follow the protocols strictly. Kejriwal also appreciated the central government for its constant support to Delhi. He said that the Delhi government has made all possible arrangements to deal with the second wave. Metro services will be shut during this lockdown.

"Last month, when the corona cases started increasing rapidly and people were quite serious, we were forced to impose lockdown. The infection rate reached 35%. Cases have started reducing slowly since April 26 and have come to 23%," said Kejriwal in his address.

COVID Cases in Delhi

As the Health Ministry, on Sunday Delhi recorded 13,336 new COVID-19 cases with 273 deaths and 14,738 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total cases recorded in the capital is 13,23,567 with 19,344 total deaths and 12,17,991 total recoveries.

