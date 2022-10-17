In a shocking incident, a Google manager was married off to a girl forcibly after he was taken hostage near the Kamla Nagar police station, in Bhopal. Ganesh Shankar, a senior manager at Google Bengaluru, first made contact with a girl named Sujata, a resident of Bhopal, while pursuing his Master of Business Administration (MBA) studies at IIM Shillong, according to an official statement to ANI.

On Sunday, the male victim was tricked to travel to Bhopal and then taken into captivity with coercion. He was later "forcibly" married off with the girl under intoxication, the victim claimed, as per ANI's sources. This is one of the rare incidents involving a man abducted for marriage. Bride kidnapping, or marriage by abduction or marriage by capture, usually comes to light involving the women.

Man harrassed to pay Rs 40 lakh in exchange for some photographs

Shankar told the cops that he was "kept in dark" the entire time, and did not specify whether he had made vows to marry the girl. He claimed that Sujata and her family members were in possession of some photographs, for which they had been harassing him to pay Rs 40 lakh. They had also warranted logging a false case against the victim if he failed to hand over the demanded sum of money.

A case was registered against four suspects under sections 294, 323, 342, 384, 506, and 34 of IPC, Kamla Nagar police station in-charge Anil Kumar Vajpai told the agency. This included the girl Sujata, her father Kamlesh Singh, her brother Shaivesh Singh and her brother-in-law Vijendra Kumar. The police was also on the lookout for the girl to apprehend her in the case.

Just last week, in a similar nerve-racking incident, a man allegedly killed a 22-year-old woman by stabbing her with a knife for turning down his marriage proposal in the Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh. The 26-year-old accused, Gubbala Venkata Suryanarayana, attacked the victim Devika with a knife multiple times in broad daylight while she was returning from a nearby village on a two-wheeler in the Koorada town of Kakinada.

According to sources, local villagers caught the accused, thrashed him, and handed him over to the police. The victim was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. Sources claimed that the accused and the victim were in a relationship for the past six years.

(With agency inputs)