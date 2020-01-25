SHOCKING: Sharjeel Imam Instigates, Says ‘cut Off Assam From India' By Blocking Roads

In yet another shocking anti-India call, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Saturday shared a video that shows former JNUSU member and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief Sharjeel Imam instructing Muslims in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Friday to cut off Assam from India by blocking the railways, roads. Claiming the detention of Assamese Muslims in the state's camps due to exclusion from NRC, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to 'use their anger productively'. Stating that this is the only way to make the Centre listen to them, he advised Muslims to do 'chakka jaam' to help Assam out of its turmoil.

Sharjeel Imam: 'Cut off Assam from India'

In the video, he says,"If we have 5 lakh organised people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

He added, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centers. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed - Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies."

Moreover, criticising about CPI(M) leader Kanhaiya Kumar, he said, "Politicians like Kanhaiya will go there, call for Inquilab, take photos and come back. The mass will be ours (Muslims) and the face will be of theirs, which will not have anything productive. We must productively use our anger and its the responsibility of all of us (Muslims). The sensitization is in the control of the Congress, Left and others who worship the Indian state."

He also shared a Facebook post on 'Chakka Jaam' on Friday:

Republic TV stings Sharjeel Imam on Shaheen Bagh

Exposing the 'organic' anti-CAA protests occurring in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, Republic TV on last Sunday, revealed the 15-day operation carried out by ex-JNU student Sharjeel Imam from December 5 to attract the western media and block roads for a day. Stung by Republic TV's News editor Amit Chaudhary, Imam claimed that 60-70 students had distributed pamphlets around Delhi to organise the protests which began on December 15 at Shaheen Bagh. He further revealed that the riot-prone protests were leveraged by political parties-- primarily the BJP and the Congress party.

Who is Sharjeel Imam?

Sharjeel Imam - who is a Ph.D. scholar from JNU has previously discussed burning the constitution one day ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the long-contested Ram Janmabhooomi-Babri Masjid dispute, according to an OpIndia report. Though he was initially involved in the Shaheen Bagh protests, he called off on January 2, citing politicizing of the protests. The protests against NRC and CAA continue with several inflammatory slogans being raised like 'Jinnah Wali Azadi' and is currently mainly led by Muslim women.