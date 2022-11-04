Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead on Friday in Punjab's Amritsar. Republic TV has now accessed visuals capturing the moments right before the brutal attack which raise a number of questions, including how such a brazen attack could take place in the midst of so many cops.

In the video from right before the attack, the Shiv Sena leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction can be seen staging a sit-in protest outside Gopal temple in a residential area. Those with him can be seen getting involved in a heated argument with police officials. As per sources, the protest was being carried out against the temple authorities after some idols were found in dumpsters outside the premises. Suri was allegedly attacked by an unknown assailant from the crowd while he was having a conversation with a police official.

The incident has come as a shock as the leader was attacked in the middle of the crowd and in the presence of the police force. The Shiv Sena leader was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. An accused person has been arrested by the police and a weapon (a .30 pistol) has been recovered, informed Amritsar CP.

An eyewitness said that he saw two men get down from a car and fire at the Shiv Sena leader. He said, "4 days back the leader, Sudhir Suri came here to warn the temple priest to not disrespect the Hindu idols as it hurts the religious sentiment. Today he was protesting here against those people. 2 people came out of the car. Out of those one guy shot him from point-blank range. His target was only Sudhir. He was dead on the spot. Those boys ran away. All the police were standing and watching. They ran away in front of them. All were watching and stunned."

Opposition slams AAP govt

Yograj Sharma, President of Shiv Sena Punjab, spoke to Republic, and said, "Ever since the new government (The Aam Aadmi Party Government) has taken over, the law and order in Punjab have completely collapsed."

Former Punjab Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also expressed anger over the incident. While speaking to Republic, Randhawa said that the law and order situation in the state is deteriorating ever since the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government took over.