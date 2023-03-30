Shocking: Tripura BJP MLA Caught Watching Porn On Phone During Assembly Session

In an extremely shameful incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Jadab Lal Nath was allegedly caught on camera watching porn during the Tripura Assembly session. The BJP legislator from the Bagbasa constituency was seen watching adult pornographic clips on his mobile phone when the additional budget allocation discussion was underway in the Tripura Assembly.

According to sources, despite being recorded, the BJP MLA is denying the allegations and has refused to watch porn amid the Assembly session. Notably, the video of the BJP Tripura MLA which was caught on tape is going viral on social media platforms.

Congress demands action against BJP MLA

Following the incident, Congress Leader Kamru Chaudhary demanded strict action against the BJP legislator and said that the Chief Minister Manik Saha-led Tripura government should take strict action against him. Terming the BJP MLA ‘a pervert’, the Congress leader expressed his shock over the selection of such people in the Assembly.

Speaking to Republic, Chaudhary said, “They are elected representatives of the people and such incidences just show how frustrated they are. This is not the first that we are seeing something like this in the Assembly session. They are perverts. I can not understand the fact that why such perverts are being elected as people’s representatives.”

“I expect that Manik Saha and his government will expel this legislator for watching porn in public view and will take strict action against him,” the Congress leader added.