Shocking Video Of Cops Being Chased, Attacked With Stones In Seemapuri, Delhi

Another shocking video of extreme violence during the anti-CAA protests has emerged from Delhi where we can see police being violently targeted in Seemapuri on Friday, December 20. The mob in the video can be seen viciously pelting stones at the police personnel who are seen trying to run for their lives amidst the chasing mob. This video comes a few days after the Ahemdabad violence where the Ahmedabad police on Thursday were hounded and pelted with stones by protestors in the city.

In the video, the police can be seen running from the mob during which one of the police personnel trips and is then stoned viciously by the protestors. All 11 accused in the Seemapuri violence case have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the Karkardooma court in East Delhi. The police were able to nab the perpetrators using the video which went viral over social media. All 11 accused have been charged under serious sections including Section 307 which is attempt to murder. The bail plea of the attackers has also been rejected by the court on account of the seriousness of their crime in which they brutally attacking the police authorities.

Daryaganj violence

Recently in Daryaganj, the protestors had set ablaze a private car which was parked at Subhash Marg, right outside the office of the DCP. The fire was immediately doused with water and fire extinguishers. Protesters also hurled stones at security personnel The Delhi Police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannon to disperse protesters as violence erupted in the area during a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh sustained injuries during the incident.

