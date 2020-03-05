SHOCKING Delhi Riot Video Shows Violent Mob Cornering Outnumbered Police & Injuring Them

In the aftermath of the horrific Delhi violence that claimed 47 lives so far, a shocking video has surfaced in which a frenetic violent mob is seen attacking a handful of police personnel who were attempting to control the mob. The person who has shot the video can be heard saying that the policemen have been cornered.

Injured Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anuj Kumar who was injured during the riots on February 24 has ratified that the video is of the incident when the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Sharma got unconscious and severely injured with blood oozing out of his mouth. The ACP and his team which was cornered by the violent mob somehow managed to rescue the unconscious DCP and took him to a nearby nursing home which was later vandalised by the mob, but the policemen had left with the DCP to GTB hospital. The video is now accessed by Crime Branch and further investigation is going on.

The video is of the exact same location where Head Constable Ratan Lal was also attacked by the unruly mob after which he was taken to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

"We had two companies accompanied by some local staff so we were approximately 250 personnel whereas the crowd was close to 25,000 to 30,000. We were steadily trying to persuade the ladies and the crowd but somebody started stone pelting and the situation spiralled," the ACP had said while speaking with Republic Media Network.

"I was concerned about sir (DCP), he was unconscious and blood was oozing from his mouth. Ratan (slain head constable) was already injured and my staff had taken him backside but sir was lying alone, so I along with two others took sir ran another side towards Yamuna Vihar and took him to a nursing home but Ratan and sir's condition was critical. So we asked for the help of a private car. We took them to GTB hospital. The doctors tried hard to resuscitate Ratan but they were not successful," the ACP had appended.

