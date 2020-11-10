SHOCKING Visuals: Republic AVP Ghanshyam Taken To Court With Black Cloth Covering His Face

In a shocking development, Republic Network's Distribution Assistant VP Ghanshyam, who was arrested on Tuesday morning was produced in court with a black cloth covering his face, as per visuals from Mumbai's Qilla court. Sources state that he was brought to court from the back entrance. Ghanshyam has been questioned by the Mumbai police in connection to the alleged TRP scam. Similar treatment was meted out by the Mumbai police when the produced Nagpur resident Sameet Thakkar in a local court - bound, with a black cloth covering his face. Thakkar had put out objectionable tweets against CM Thackeray and his son- Aaditya.

Earlier this morning at 7:40 AM, Ghanshyam was picked by the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch from his residence after being questioned several hours in the past few weeks. This move by the Mumbai police, comes as Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami continues to remain in judicial custody in Taloja jail, in connection to the 2018 Anvay Naik case. The Alibag session court will hear Arnab's bail plea later today after the Bombay High Court refused to provide interim relief.

What is the alleged TRP scam?

Commissioner Param Bir Singh had held a press conference to share details of an alleged 'TRP scam' into which the police were probing - naming Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. Mumbai police has arrested 10 people till date including Hansa research's ex-employee Vishal Bhandari and ex-staffer Bomapalli Rao Mistri in connection with this case. While Param Bir Singh named Republic TV, neither the FIR, remand copy nor the arrested individuals' statements mention the channel, instead names India Today. The complaint based on which the FIR was filed also, similarly, didn't name Republic TV, Republic Bharat or any other affiliate or the Republic Media Network.

Hansa exposes ‘money-trail’ claim, slams allegation of illegal transaction with Republic

As per Bhandari’s own confession to the BARC Vigilance team as mentioned in Hansa Research's report, a person named Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes to ask them to watch India Today daily for 2 hours. Later, Hansa Research moved the Bombay High Court expressing displeasure over the repeated summoning and on being forced to give statements against Republic Media Network in the case. In response, the HC has asked Mumbai Police to not call employees of Hansa Research every day as it heard arguments in TRP scam on Saturday.

