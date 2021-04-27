'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar Tests COVID Positive, Hospitalised Due To Breathing Problems

With the surge in the number of daily coronavirus cases in India, people are falling prey to the deadly virus. Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed ''Shooter Dadi'', who hails from Johri village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been hospitalised due to respiratory problems. The 89-year-old legendary shooter's family informed about her health on her official Twitter handle.

"Dadi Chandro Tomar has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital due to breathing problem. God protect all - Family," a tweet on her page read.

Chandro Tomar hospitalised, Kangana Ranaut, Anup Soni send prayers

Chandro was in her 60s when picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions. "Shooter Dadi" Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, life was portrayed on the silver screen in the film Saand Ki Aankh, which was portrayed by stars Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu. The movie showcases their interesting journey of taking up shooting in their 60s and struggles to achieve fame fighting all odds. Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and sent her wishes to Chandro and wishes her a speedy recovery. She prayed that Chandro Tomar recovers well and gets discharged as soon as possible. Apart from Kangana, Anup Soni also sent his prayers to Chandro Tomar for her speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, earlier while speaking to ANI, Chandro had shed some light on her early days of practising shooting in the village. "When I started shooting, I was already 65. I took my granddaughter to Saifali and handed her a loaded gun but she got scared. Then I tried a shot and it hit at 10 in the first time.” "That was when I had my first encounter with shooting and I started going to practice every day. Days after, a picture of mine appeared in the newspaper," she added. This is how one of the Shooter Dadi got her start and the rest is history. Apart from Chandro, her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, who joined her in shooting, explained, "I lifted the pistol at the age of 60 and today I am 83. First, my sister-in-law used to go alone and when I came to know about it, I also joined her."

COVID-19 cases tally in India

The country reported 3,52,991 new cases and 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours on April 26. India's total active caseload has reached 28,13,658. There are ten states with the highest number of cases include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan which has reported 74.5 per cent of the new cases. Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,191 and It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 35,311 while Karnataka reported 34,804 fresh COVID-19 cases.

