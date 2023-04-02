Shooting Stones Stop Traffic On Jammu-Kashmir National Highway | Watch

Shooting stones rained on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Sunday stalling traffic near the TS Tunnel near Ramban. Shooting stones are often causing roadblocks in the area. The Jammu and Kashmir traffic police are issuing instructions on their Twitter handle.

Traffic update at 0730 hrs

Both side traffic plying on NH-44. People are advised to keep lane discipline. SSG road blocked due to landslide and Mughal road is closed@JmuKmrPolice @JKTransportDept @OfficeOfLGJandK @Divcomjammu @DivisionalComm1 @ZPHQJammu @diprjk @ddnews_jammu April 2, 2023

The Srinagar National Highway is the primary road links connecting Kashmir with the rest of the nation. Other automobiles and trucks travelling to Kashmir while carrying supplies pass through the roadway.

Earlier in February, traffic was stopped on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway due to shooting stones at Mehar Cafeteria near Ramban.

On February 10, for the third consecutive day, the continuous shooting stones at the Panthyal region of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar slowed traffic movement at National Highway 44.

The blockage of NH has become a recurring phenomenon for several years now.