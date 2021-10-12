Shopian Encounter: 2 Terrorists Killed In Operation Launched By Army In Big Win For Forces

A total of five terrorists were neutralised in a day after two were killed in an encounter that broke in the Shopian district on Tuesday afternoon. The encounter went on for nearly two hours in the Feeripora area of the South district after which the security forces recovered the body of slain terrorists along with arms and ammunition. Earlier today, three terrorists including one responsible for the killing of civilians in Kashmir, were neutralised by Jammu and Kashmir Security Forces.

"Seven civilians killed in separate attacks in October. Later Jammu and Kashmir forces launched several attacks including one in Srinagar where one LeT Terrorist was killed. The second one was launched in Bandipora where one TRF terrorist was killed later in Anantnag 1 terrorist was killed while three others managed to escape and earlier in Shopian three terrorists were killed. We will continue these operations." informed IGP Kashmir.

J&K: Earlier encounter in Shopian

On Monday night an encounter broke out in Shopian killing three terrorists from The Resistance Front, (TRF) an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Out of which one was identified as Mukhtar Shah of Ganderbal who was responsible for the death of Bihar-based local vendor Virendra Paswan in Srinagar last week. Four encounters had taken place on Monday itself including one in Anantnag, Bandipora, Poonch and Shopian district. The third encounter proved to be most tragic as the Indian Army lost five Bravehearts while in a clash with the terrorists.

Poonch attack

As per the intel reports, Pakistan-backed terrorists are in a move to carry out these attacks and Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha has been informed regarding the warning. It is important to mention that a major attack had taken place in Poonch on Monday where five Indian Army jawans received martyrdom. Meanwhile, the security forces were already in a process of launching back to back search operations.