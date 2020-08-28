Shopian Encounter: 4 Al Badr Terrorists Including A Commander Killed By Security Forces

Four Al Badr terrorists, including a commander, were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday. One of the terrorists was also captured alive during this encounter by the security forces. The encounter broke out after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Kiloora area of Shopian, 58 km from Srinagar city, following ‘specific information’ about the presence of a group of terrorists in an apple orchard.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the security forces, which was retaliated, said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. "In the ensuing exchange of fire, four terrorists who have been identified as Shakoor Parray, (Al Badr District commander), Suhail Bhat, Zubair Nengroo, and Shakir-ul-Jabbar got neutralised," said Kumar during a press conference in Srinagar.

'Shakoor had recruited 10 more boys'

In 2014, terrorist Shakoor Parray got engaged as SPO in district police Kulgam. Meanwhile, he was converted as a constable in and was adjusted in Police District Awantipora. "In 2018, Shakoor Ahmed Parry had escaped with 4 weapons of Sub District Police Officer, Awantipora, and later joined Al Badr terror outfit. Since 2018, Shakoor had recruited 10 more boys into terror outfits and most of them have been eliminated till now," said IGP Kumar during a press conference in Srinagar.

He added, "Suhail Bhat who too has been neturalised today was also involved in the killing of the panch Nasir Bhat of Khanmouh Srinagar. Nasir Bhat's dead body was recovered from the orchard of Dangam Shopian today morning."

IGP claims that 2 AK rifles and three pistols have been recovered from the encounter site. While giving further details of the anti-terror operation, he said "One terrorist, Shoaib Ahmed Bhat of Awantipora has been arrested alive and his arrest will send a right message to the youth who are joining terror ranks," noted IGP Kumar.

As per IGP Kashmir, "The same terrorist group was involved in the abduction of territorial Army jawan (Shakir Manzoor) whose dead body has still not been found as yet." "With the killing of this terrorist group, Albadr terror outfit has been completely wiped out in Shopian," claims IGP Kumar.

In 1998, Al-Badr was born out of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen after the ISI encouraged terrorists to operate independently. The outfit has a history of perpetrating violence in Afghanistan and Kashmir. In 2002, Al-Badr was proscribed by the government of India. Pertinently from Jan till date, around 155 terrorists including 27 top Commanders have been neutralised by security forces in Kashmir Valley alone.

