Shopian: 4 Non-locals Sustain Injuries; Eyewitness Narrates Horrifying Grenade Attack

In yet another incident of targeted killings in Jammu & Kashmir, terrorists lobbed a grenade at labourers in the Aglar Zainapora area, Shopian Police informed on Friday. As per sources, four people sustained minor injuries during the incident and reports suggest that all of them are non-locals. Meanwhile, speaking to Republic TV regarding the incident, an eyewitness narrated the ordeal, underlining how the attack transpired.

An eyewitness of spoke to Republic TV on Saturday and said, “Terrorists plotted the entire scene and we were scared because of explosions. We rushed to our homes and did not step out for a few hours. Soon after the attack, Police officials rushed to the spot to rescue four injured persons. Surveillance was done later.”

The Shopian grenade attack comes a day after a 17-year-old migrant labourer was gunned down in Budgam on Thursday. On June 2, two terrorists barged into a small house in Chadoora village and fired indiscriminately on the migrant labourers living there. Two workers sustained bullet injuries during the incident and were immediately rushed to the hospital, however, one of them succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead when his body reached the SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

The same day, a Hindu bank manager Vijay Kumar was shot dead by terrorists in the Arreh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district and a day before, terrorists fired upon a female teacher Rajni Bala at a school in the Gopalpora area of Kulgam. Shopian had also seen an improvised explosive device (IED) blast yesterday in which one soldier was martyred and two were injured.

Amit Shah directs high-security arrangements in Kashmir valley

In the wake of the recent spate of targeted killings, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande, as well all DG's of Security Agencies today.

In the key security meeting in New Delhi, HM Shah said that high-security arrangements should be made for the safety of Kashmiris and non-Kashmiris. As per sources, the government said that intelligence and security coverage should be increased at the local level. Shah said that those spreading terror should be dealt with strictly and should not be spared at any cost.

The government is clear that it will not cower in front of terrorists and has asserted that targeted killings are 'against the idea of India'. Sources have stated that minorities won't be moved to Jammu, but to a safer location like the Headquarters where security can be provided. More than 8 safe zones will be created in the Valley but all will not be moved or transferred here.