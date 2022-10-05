Shopian Twin Encounters: Security Forces Eliminate 4 Terrorists In Two Separate Ops In J&K

As the mega crackdown continues against terror in Jammu and Kashmir, 4 terrorists have been neutralised in two separate encounter operations in J&K's Shopian on Wednesday, October 5. Notably, two encounter operations were launched by the security forces after getting information about the presence of terrorists in Shopian.

Earlier on Tuesday, J&K police along with the Indian Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation in the Drach area of Shopian which later turned into an encounter operation. The security forces neutralised three local terrorists in the Drach encounter operation. According to the J&K police, among the eliminated terrorists two have been identified as Hanan Bin Yaqoob and Jamshed who were involved in the recent killing of SPO Javed Dar in Pulwama and a non-local labourer from West Bengal in Pulwama as well.

"Killed terrorists Hanan Bin Yaqoob & Jamshed were involved in recent killing of SPO Javed Dar on 2/10/22 at Pinglana in Pulwama and an outside labourer from West Bengal on 24/9/22 in Pulwama," ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

Three local #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit JeM killed in #encounter at Drach #Shopian. Second encounter at Moolu is in progress. Further details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 5, 2022

Notably, a second encounter broke out between a terrorist and security forces in Shopian's Moolu area, J&K police informed on Wednesday. In the joint operation of the J&K police and the Indian army, the security forces eliminated one terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

It is pertinent to mention that the alerted troops of the security forces also eliminated one LeT terrorist in Shopian on Sunday. The terrorist was identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of the Nowpora area of Shopian. Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the slain terrorist was involved in several terror crimes and had recently escaped an encounter site, PTI reported.