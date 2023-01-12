Shops Gutted, One Injured In Fire In Kolkata’s Saltlake City; Fire Tenders Deployed

Triggered by a cylinder blast, as many as 30 shops in Salt Lake’s FD block were gutted by fire in Kolkata on January 12, early morning at about 6 a.m. However, the blaze was controlled within a few hours by the fire department. A shopkeeper was injured in the fire.

The residents of Salt Lake's FD block were terrified when the fire broke out in a shop in FD Block Market around 6 a.m. in the morning. The fire spread quickly after that. One by one, the shops got engulfed in the fire.

#BREAKING | Fire breaks out at Kolkata's Salt lake area; five fire tenders rushed to spot

Watch #LIVE here: https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/oAEpmIUecT — Republic (@republic) January 12, 2023

The fire department official said, “Twelve fire-fighting engines have been at the spot. There was a godown in this area and the presence of inflammable articles too. The cylinder blast is the primary cause of the incident. One person is in hospital.”

#WATCH | West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out in Jhupri Market, Kolkata; police and fire tenders are present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/E2LutX7CP1 — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

5 fire tenders bring fire under control

At first, the shopkeepers tried to control the blaze and the fire brigade was informed, three fire tenders arrived and tried to control the fire. Later nine more tenders rushed to the spot.

A total of twelve fire tenders brought the fire under control after a few hours. A shopkeeper named Bhola Nath Paik was injured due to the blast. He was taken to Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital.

Image: Republic