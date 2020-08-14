'Real Azadi': Digital Film Honors Frontline Workers For Guarding People Amid COVID-19

As the entire nation starts preparing for the 74th Independence Day celebrations amid the ongoing pandemic, a short film paid tribute to frontline workers guarding people amid COVID-19 pandemic. The short digital film salutes the relentless efforts of these workers with a core message of celebrating the unsung heroes who have helped the entire nation during the raging pandemic.

An ode to frontline workers

The film revolves around Ramdhan who is the watchman of a building complex and gets the honour of hoisting the National flag on Independence Day because of his dedication towards his duty. The thought-provoking film ends with a strong voiceover declaring a powerful message, “Let’s celebrate Independence Day by honouring our COVID-19 warriors.”

The intriguing short digital film leaves the viewers with a thought that makes them ponder about several ways they can acknowledge and respect efforts of those who are trying hard to keep the entire world safe and secure by risking their own life. The film also draws the attention of the viewers towards the watchmen who perform their duty and guard people while everyone remains at home.

