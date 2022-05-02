Short film festival on road safety to be held in Odisha in June

Bhubaneswar, May 2 (PTI) A film festival that aims at making people aware of road safety to reduce the number of accidents will be held in Odisha next month, the state transport authority said on Monday.

The National Road Safety Short Film Festival will be held in Rourkela and Puri on June 18-19 and 24-25 respectively.

The fest seeks to promote increased engagement of people in road safety cooperation in the state, as well as in the country, according to a release.

The total duration of a film, which can be a documentary, experimental, narrative, fiction, non-fiction or animation, should be a maximum of two minutes.

It will be in two categories of Odia and non-Odia languages with subtitles in English a must for all the entries. The last date for submission is June 3.

Filmmakers can mail their entries to the roadsafetyshortfilms@gmail.com.

Notably, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had in February said road safety is a serious issue and there should be zero tolerance for road accidents. He had also mentioned that all efforts should be made to reduce road accidents by 50 per cent by 2025.

Altogether, 1,51,113 people in the country died due to road accidents in 2019, according to data from police departments of various states and union territories. PTI HMB BDC BDC

