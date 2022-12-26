Short Guns Are Being Sent To Kashmir To Target Civilians And Forces: Top Army Official

GoC of the Army’s 19 Infantry Division Major General Ajay Chandpuri on Sunday said that short guns are being sent to Kashmir by Pakistan just to kill the innocent civilian population.

In an Exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, the top army officer said that terrorists on launching pads are facing a tough time due to the alert Indian Army jawans posted along the line of control (LoC) across the northern region of Kashmir.

He said our forces are ready to deal with each and every situation for the betterment and safeguarding of the people.

Talking about terrorist figures in Kashmir, the top army officer said that security forces in the Kashmir region have been largely successful in reducing the number of terrorists. He, however, said that with the efforts and dedication of security forces the number of terrorists currently is very low and only a few terrorists are active on the ground and those too are facing an ammunition crisis.

On Saturday, forces claimed to have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the border town Uri including 8 AK-74U, 24 AK-74 magazines, 12 Chinese Pistols, 24 pistol magazines, 9 Chinese grenades, 5 Pak Grenades, 5 wheat bags, 81 Pak Balloons, 560 rounds of AK-47, and 244 rounds of pistol.