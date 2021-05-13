'Should We Hang Ourselves If We've Not Made Enough Vaccines?': Union Min Sadananda Gowda

Amid increasing demand for COVID vaccines from states, Union Minister V Sadananda Gowda lashed out over a query on vaccine manufacturing and asked if the people in the government should hang themselves over insufficient production.

Sadananda Gowda's statement comes after multiple states floated global tenders to procure COVID-19 vaccines citing a lack of availability from the doses to meet the demands. Responding to a query on the inculcation drive, Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizer DV Sadananda Gowda told reporters that the government had commenced vaccination with good intentions and asked if they should hang their heads for insufficient production of COVID vaccines if the court orders mass vaccination. Admitting a delay in the production of vaccines, the Union Minister claimed that the manufacturing was not happening at the expected level and noted that even the Karnataka HC had asked the govt for mass vaccination earlier.

'We started the vaccination drive with good intentions. If the court orders mass vaccination and we have not manufactured enough vaccines, should we hang ourselves?' the minister said. The minister's remarks assume significance as the production of vaccines in-principle comes under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

216 cr vaccine doses to be available in 5 months: Centre

The Centre, on Thursday, said that over two billion doses will be made available in the country in five months between August and December, enough to vaccinate the entire population. V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, also said the Russian anti-Covid vaccine Sputnik V is likely to be available by next week. With the domestic supply falling short to meet the huge demand, several states and Union Territories including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana have decided to opt for global tenders for procurement of anti-coronavirus shots.

Acknowledging the crunch, Paul said vaccines are important "but it takes time" to produce and make them available. "We are passing through a phase when supply is finite." "This is why we prioritised. Which is why (when) free vaccines were given by the government of India, their focus was on vulnerable age groups. We have to keep this mind," he said at a Health Ministry briefing.

However, the officer said that there will be enough vaccine doses in the country to inoculate the entire population by the end of the year. "Over two billion doses will be made in the country in five months (August to December) for India and the people of India. Vaccines will be available for all as we move forward," Paul said, adding that the number is likely to be ramped up to three billion by the first quarter of the next year. He said that the estimated 216 crore doses that are likely to be produced between August and December include 75 crore doses of Covishield and 55 cores doses of Covaxin. Further, Biological E is expected to produce 30 crore doses, Zydus Cadila 5 crore, Serum Institute of India 20 crore doses of Novavax, and Bharat Biotech 10 crore doses of its nasal vaccine, while Gennova will make available 6 crore doses and Sputnik V 15.6 crore doses, he said. The vaccine candidates of Biological E, Zydus Cadila, Gennova, Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine are in various stages of clinical trials.

Giving a detailed break-up, he said under the PM-Cares Fund, 6.6 crores (5.6 crores Covishield and 1 crore Covaxin) doses have been procured and utilised, while 1 crore Covishield doses have been received and utilised under the Gavi COXAV facility. Under phase II, 12 crores (10 crores Covishield and 2 crores Covaxin) doses are being procured, he said, adding of these, 86 per cent doses have been received while the rest are expected by the end of this month. Under phase III, he said, 16 crores (11 crores Covishield and 5 crores Covaxin) doses are being procured. The supply for these doses will begin from May 21 and continue through July. Separately, 16 crore additional doses are in the pipeline, which is being procured directly by the states and private hospitals. "So, overall, 51.6 crore doses are being procured."