'Shouldn't Have Said, It's Vote Bank Politics': K'taka Min On Prof Calling Student 'Kasab'

After a professor at a private university at Manipal in Udipu district called a student by terrorist's name, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh said that the teacher should not have said that and stated that "it's just politics and confirming the vote bank".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that words like "Raavan and Shukauni" are used by almost everyone and even in the state Assembly many times.

"Almost everyone everyday uses words like Ravan, Shakuni. Even in Assembly many times, we've spoken like this. It doesn't become an issue. When you speak about Kasab it becomes an issue," Nagesh said.

He added, "The teacher shouldn't have said that but it's just politics and confirming the vote bank."

Professor calls student by terrorist's name; suspended

A lecturer at Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) was suspended after a clip of him calling a Muslim student by the name of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks terrorist went viral on social media.

The professor and student sorted out the matter after the professor issued an apology. However, after the clip of the student confronting the lecturer for his remark went viral on the internet, MIT suspended the professor and initiated an inquiry. The professor has been debarred from taking classes till the probe is over.

In the clip, the student is purportedly seen confronting the assistant lecturer for the unsavoury comment. The professor is then seen clarifying that he said it in a humorous tone.

"26/11 is not funny. Being a Muslim in this country and facing all this every day is not funny, sir," the student retorts. "You can't joke about my religion, that too in a derogatory manner," he says.

The professor apologises to the student and calls him that he was like his son. Furthermore, the student said if his father had said something like that, he would disown him. He asked the lecturer if would call his son a terrorist before the entire class.