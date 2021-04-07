'Shouldn't Play Politics Over Vaccination': Javadekar Slams Maha Govt Over Shortage Claims

After the Maharashtra government claimed that the state was running short of vaccine, many leaders from the Central government came forward to refute the claims and slam the state government for creating panic among the people of the state, the recent among which is Prakash Javadekar. Taking to his Twitter handle, Javadekar suggested that the government should not play politics over vaccination, and went to list down the facts, as per which 1,06,19,190 doses of vaccination have been provided to the State out of which only 90,53,523 has been consumed, and 7,43,280 is in pipeline. 23 lakh doses are available in total.

Claims 'baseless', says Union Health Minister

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan called such claims 'baseless', and went on to assert, "The inability of the Maharashtra government to act responsibly is beyond comprehension, and to spread panic among the people is to compound the folly further." Clearing the air about vaccines, he said, "Vaccine supplies are being monitored on a real-time basis, and the State governments are being apprised regularly about it."

Adding that throughout the last year as Union Health Minister he had been witness to misgovernance and casual approach of Maharashtra government, he further asserted, "Their lackadaisical attitude singularly bogged down the country’s efforts to fight the virus."

"Several districts to run out of vaccine," claims Maha government

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday claimed that the State will run out of vaccines in a couple of days and that the Centre has been informed about the same. It was also claimed that the State if given clarity on schedule and availability, cAN 'easily' administer five lakh shots.

"Many districts will run out of the stock today or tomorrow. The Centre is aware of the situation and (we) have also communicated in writing," he said while adding that the State can easily administer five lakh vaccine shots in a day if there is clarity on schedule and availability, an official of the government said.

The claim comes at a time when the active case tally in Maharashtra has crossed the 4.72 lakh mark.

