'Showed Direction To Country': Law Min Arjun Meghwal Shares Anecdotes About Ram Jethmalani

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister for Law and Justice addressed the fourth edition of the Ram Jethmalani Memorial Lecture Series where he shared his take on the legal icon's example as the Law minister and the way he showed direction to the country.

The Union Minister recalled a memory of Ram Jethmalani in 2013 at the time when he was a member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. The BJP minister recounted when he visited the legal icon's residence asking him to accompany him to Bikaner for an event he asked for a Badminton match. "He played really well like a youth," he added.

The Law minister stated, "Ram Jethmalani was a brilliant and lively person. There was no comparison to the knowledge he had."

Listing several high-profile cases of Ram Jethmalani like- the Nanvati case, Emergency case, Ram Mandir, Lal Krishna Advani, PM Modi, Lalu Yadav case, and many more, Arjun Ram Meghwal stated each of his cases gained popularity.

'Ram Jethmalani showed direction to the country. I feel immensely proud to be the Law minister and sitting on the same chair as he has also been the Law minister of India," said Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Ram Jethmalani showed direction to the country: Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal)



Join us at the Ram Jethmalani Lecture Series 4th Edition as we celebrate the legal icon’s birth centenary (1923-2023).



Watch #LIVE coverage here… pic.twitter.com/LxoVlxTxus — Republic (@republic) September 15, 2023

About Ram Jethmalani

2023 marks the birth centenary of legal beagle Ram Jethmalani, whose invincible spirit and legal acumen continue to inspire generations. Not only celebrated for his legal knowledge, Ram Jethmalani was also known for his fearlessness in taking on complex and controversial cases. Jethmalani's career was marked by his fearlessness in taking on high-profile cases, including the Nanavati case, and representing politicians like Bal Thackeray. He was known for his sharp wit and ability to argue any case with conviction.

Born on September 14, 1923, in Shikarpur, Sindh (now in Pakistan), Jethmalani's legal journey began at a young age. He completed his law degree at the age of 17 and began practising law in Karachi. In 1947, following the partition of India, he relocated to Mumbai and started his legal practice anew.

On the occasion of his death anniversary, we commemorate the eternal heritage of Ram Jethmalani. His principles and outlook impacted thousands of lives and his triumphs in the legal community still encourage aspiring lawyers. He serves as a reminder of the significance of valiantly upholding justice and defending the rule of law.