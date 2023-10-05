Shraddha Kapoor Summoned By ED In Mahadev Betting App Scam Case

With Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, a new prominent name has been added to the ongoing Mahadev betting application money-laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to the actor on Thursday (October 5). This comes after actors Ranbir Kapoor, Hina Khan, Huma Qureshi and comedian Kapil Sharma were asked to appear for questioning for the same.

A total of 100 online betting apps are on the ED's radar. Sources said that the agency has accused the celebs of receiving money from the promoters of the Mahadev Betting App for promoting their product in the virtual (online) space. Around 100 people, including celebrities and influencers, are under the ED's scanner in the case and they will also be summoned soon, sources said.

Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal who hail from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, are the promoters of the Mahadev Betting App and reportedly, operate from Dubai. Celebrities who attended Chandrakar's wedding, which was organised in Dubai at a reported cost of ₹260 crore, are also under the ED scanner and will receive summons in the coming time.

Ranbir Kapoor was the first one to be summoned by the ED on October 4. The Brahmastra actor was asked to appear at the agency's Raipur office on October 6 but he has sought an extension of two weeks.

Although the Barfi actor did not attend the Dubai wedding, he is still under scrutiny for his alleged endorsement of the Mahadev betting app in the virtual space. As per the sources, the authorities want to question him about the mode of payment he received from the company.

Top Bollywood celebs attended the accused's wedding in Dubai

More than 100 celebrities and influencers are under ED's radar in the case. One of the main accused in the Mahadev betting app scam, Sourabh Chandrakar reportedly involved an event management company to handle payments made to the celebrities who attended his wedding in Dubai in February 23. This company facilitated a lavish wedding, which was attended by Tiger Shroff, Ali Asgar, Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, Elli Avram, Bharti Singh, Sunny Leone, Bhagyashree, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Krushna Abhishek, Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.