Shraddha-like Case In Delhi: Body Removed From 'Dhaba', Sent For Post-mortem

As the brutal murder case of a 26-year-old Palghar girl, Shraddha Walkar, which took place on May 18, continues to shake the nation beyond belief, another Shraddha-like murder case has come to light as the Delhi Police on Tuesday, arrested a man for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old woman Nikki Yadav and keeping her body in the refrigerator at a 'Dhaba' (eatery) on the outskirts of Mitraon village in southwest Delhi.

The duo were in a relationship since 5 years

In the latest development, the body of the woman has been sent for a post-mortem examination. According to the police officials, the incident occurred near the Kashmere Gate ISBT area of north Delhi where the accused, who has been identified as Sahil Gehlot, allegedly choked the girl to death in a car. Later, the accused took her body to his village near Uttam Nagar and kept it in a fridge at his dhaba.

According to the Crime branch Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Vikram Singh, the accused Sahit Gehlkot got in touch with Nikki Yadav in 2018. "They met in Uttam Nagar in Delhi while they were taking coaching classes for competitive exams. They were in a relationship for last 5 years," the DCP said. Notably, officials received information on Tuesday morning that a woman had been murdered and her body was hidden at a dhaba on the outskirts of the hamlet.

Additional DCP (Dwarka) Vikram Singh said that the accused Sahil Gehlot was going to get married to another woman. After coming to know about this, the victim raised and objection and urged the accused to marry her. Later, the accused got enraged by the victim's continuous demand of marrying her which made him kill her and he hid the body inside the freezer at his dhaba.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that Gehlot was getting married on February 10 and that the woman objected because they had been in a relationship for a long time, according to reports. "The woman was from Jhajjar in Haryana. According to reports, she threatened to accuse the man in a case if he married another woman," PTI reported citing sources.

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case

In the Mehrauli murder case, a 26-year-old Shraddha Walkar was brutally killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawalla. The accused has already confessed to the police of strangulating Shraddha on May 18. The accused later confessed that he chopped her body into 35 pieces. According to sources, Aaftab had used a Chinese chopper to chop Shraddha's body into 35 pieces and had disposed of her head in Mehrauli forest.

A 6,629-page-long chargesheet against Aaftab has been filed against Aaftab before the Saket Court which has taken cognizance of the same and listed the matter for scrutiny of the document on February 21. Aaftab has filed two applications, through one of which he has sought that stationery such as pen, pencil, and notebook be made available in Tihar Jail, where he is presently lodged.