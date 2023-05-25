Shraddha-like Case In Telangana: Woman Killed By Live-in Partner, Body Chopped & Disposed

Another Shraddha Walkar-like spine-chilling murder case has come to the fore from Telangana where a woman was brutally killed and dismembered by her partner. The accused has been identified as 48-year-old B. Chandra Mohan and has been arrested by the police.

As per police reports, the accused Mohan during interrogation confessed to killing the deceased woman Anuradha Reddy over a long withstanding financial dispute. He stabbed the deceased with a knife after which he beheaded and chopped her body parts with the help of a stone-cutting machine in approx six pieces.

Shraddha-like murder case in Telangana: Woman killed, dismembered and dumped

The entire incident was highlighted when the police received a complaint from Warthya Shekar Naik, a GHMC worker on May 17 that the disposed head of an unidentified woman packed in a black cover was recovered from a garbage dumping place. The area was located opposite Afzal Nagar Community Hall, near Musi River, beside Theegalguda Road, as per DCP South East zone CH Rupesh.

The Telangana police then formed a total of eight teams to investigate the matter. After analysing the case for over a week they nabbed the accused and he informed of having a relationship with the 55-year-old deceased Y Anuradha Reddy.

Revealing the motive behind the murder during the interrogation, the accused stated that out of their relationship, he accommodated the deceased on the ground floor of his house. In 2018, the accused took a huge amount nearly Rs. 7 lakhs from the deceased and in spite of repeated requests, he did not return the amount. After unrelenting pressure from the deceased, Mohan felt disgusted with Reddy and hatched a plan to get rid of the deceased, as per the officials.

The police informed that the accused executed his plan and murdered Reddy on May 12.

As per the plan, Mohan deliberately picked up a quarrel with the deceased on May 12 afternoon over the issue of paying back and attacked her with a knife inflicting stab injuries over her chest and stomach after which she died on the spot. The accused then went on to purchase two small stone-cutting machines to dismember the body and later dispose of it.

The police informed, "First he beheaded Reddy and kept it in a black polythene cover. He then separated her legs as well as hands and preserved the parts in the fridge while the torso was kept in a suitcase for disposal. On the accused on May 15 brought the beheaded head to the garbage dumping area and lew the spot after disposing of it".

The accused also brought Phenyl, Dettol, Perfume Agarbatti, Karpuram and perfume spray bottles and regularly applied them over the body parts of the deceased in order to avoid spreading of bad smell in the vicinity. To avoid suspicion, the accused took the cell phone of the deceased and sent messages to her known persons in order to make them believe that she is alive and staying somewhere, as per the police reports.



