Shraddha Murder: Accused Aaftab Taken For Voice Sampling Test For Audio Tape Verification

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the prime accused in the Sharddha Walkar murder case has been taken to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters for the voice sampling test. Tihar jail officials were seen taking Aaftab to the forensic lab on Monday morning for the testing procedure.

This came after Delhi police managed to retrieve audio that had the conversation between Aaftab and Shraddha and the sampling is being done to confirm the voice and verify the old audio tape. In the accessed audio Aaftab and Shraddha were heard having an argument. Aaftab and the audio will be compared, if matched the audio will prove to be prominent evidence of Shraddha's torture. This came after Saket court in its hearing allowed the Delhi Police to take Poonawala's voice sample.

Notably, Aaftab murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, dismembering her body parts into 35 parts, and dumping them across multiple areas in New Delhi.

Earlier this week, Aaftab withdrew his bail application due to miscommunication with his lawyer as the Delhi Court stated that the bail was moved without the accused's consent. As per the bail hearing posted by the Delhi Court, Poonawala appeared before the Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari through video-conferencing. He informed the court that he was not aware that his lawyer was going to file a bail plea on his behalf.

Aaftab's lawyer MS Khan then told the court that he is now withdrawing the bail plea. He added that he had a conversation with Poonawala on Monday for 50 minutes long after which it was decided that he would withdraw the bail. The accused's lawyer assured the court that there will be no miscommunication from now onwards.

Aaftab's spine-chilling confession

Aaftab strangled Shraddha to death on May 18, dismembered her body into 25 pieces, stored it in a fridge, and then took months to dispose off in multiple places across the national capital. Earlier this month, Delhi Police recovered some portions of the skull, jaw, and dentures of a female human body during their searches at the forest of Mehrauli, Gurugram, and a nearby pond.

According to Delhi police sources, Aaftab confessed that after strangling and chopping the body parts of Shraddha into 35 pieces, he severed her head as well as burnt her face so that it would be difficult to identify her even if the parts were recovered. He further added that he had searched on the internet about the ways to dispose off the body after committing the murder. According to more inputs, Aaftab took ten hours to dismember Shraddha's body. He drank beer, smoked cigarettes, and washed the body parts of Shraddha for hours. He allegedly ordered food and watched a movie in between.