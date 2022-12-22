Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab Withdraws Bail Plea; Lawyer Cites Miscommunication

In the gruesome Shraddha Walkar murder case, accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala on Thursday withdrew his bail application due to miscommunication with his lawyer. The Delhi Court stated that the bail was moved without the accused's consent

Notably, Aaftab murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, dismembering her body parts into 35 parts, and dumping it across multiple areas in New Delhi.

Aaftab Poonawala lawyer's withdraws bail plea

As per the bail hearing posted by the Delhi Court, Poonawala appeared before the Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari through video-conferencing. He informed the court that he was not aware that his lawyer was going to file a bail plea on his behalf.

Aaftab's lawyer MS Khan then told the court that he is now withdrawing the bail plea. He added that he had a conversation with Poonawala on Monday for 50 minutes long after which it was decided that he would withdraw the bail. The accused's lawyer assured the court that there will be no miscommunication from now onwards.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police had filed a reply in the court urging not to grant bail to Aaftab Poonawala as the crime was heinous and impacted the society.

Aaftab's spine-chilling confession

Aaftab strangled Shraddha to death on May 18, dismembered her body into 25 pieces, stored it in a fridge, and then took months to dispose off in multiple places across the national capital. Earlier this month, Delhi Police recovered some portions of the skull, jaw, and dentures of a female human body during their searches at the forest of Mehrauli, Gurugram, and a nearby pond.

According to Delhi police sources, Aaftab confessed that after strangling and chopping the body parts of Shraddha into 35 pieces, he severed her head as well as burnt her face so that it would be difficult to identify her even if the parts were recovered. He further added that he had searched on the internet about the ways to dispose off the body after committing the murder. According to more inputs, Aaftab took ten hours to dismember Shraddha's body. He drank beer, smoked cigarettes, and washed the body parts of Shraddha for hours. He allegedly ordered food and watched a movie in between.