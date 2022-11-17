Shraddha Murder Case: Accused Aaftab Moved Out Of Mehrauli Police Station

A day after the court granted permission to Delhi police for conducting a Narco test on killer Aaftab Poonawala in the Shraddha murder case, the deceased girl's father Vikas Walkar exuded confidence that he might get justice soon and ensured to keep fighting till the accused gets a death sentence.

'Aaftab erased all evidence': Vikas Walkar, Shraddha's father

Shraddha's father stated that Aaftab who strangled his daughter and later dismembered her body into 35 pieces was very inconsistent with his statements and he personally felt that he was always lying. During the interrogation, Delhi police realised that he has multiple discrepancies in his stories, therefore, they asked for a Narco test analysis, he added. Vikas Walkar further said that police might face difficulties as Aaftab has cleverly erased evidence in the last 5 to 6 months.

"Delhi Police realised that Aaftab sometimes lies and sometimes speaks the truth. So, they applied for the Narco test. I feel I am about to get justice. If he has done the crime, he should be hanged. I always felt he has been lying and I had told this to Mumbai as well as Delhi Police. Aaftab is clever and has erased all the evidence in the last 5-6 months. So, Police will face a little difficulty in bringing out the truth. I won't rest until Aaftab is given a death sentence, "said Shraddha's father Vikas Walker, reported ANI.

Notably, a Saket Court on Wednesday granted permission for the Narco test after Delhi police filed a petition stating that the Aaftab was trying to mislead the investigation.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the father of the deceased girl made a massive revelation as he confirmed that Aaftab confessed to killing his daughter in front of him during the interrogation. He said that he came to know about his daughter's disappearance only after her friends contacted him and demanded the death penalty for the accused so that his daughter gets justice.

Aaftab Shifted from Mehrauli Police station

Due to security reasons, Shraddha's murderer Aaftab has been shifted from Mehrauli police station. As per Delhi police sources, first, he was taken to Malviya Nagar police station for 2 hours and now he has been taken to some other location which is not yet confirmed. Aaftab is going to be produced in Saket Court today where the police will file an application from the court seeking the remand of the accused.