Shraddha Murder Case: As Aaftab's Custody Ends Today, His Polygraph Test To Continue

After two back-to-back days of Polygraph tests, the main accused in the Shraddha Walkar killing Aaftab Amin Poonawalla may be called for the Polygraph test (aka lie detector) again today, November 26. Furthermore, he will also be produced in court on Saturday as his custody ends today. Notably, Aaftab was taken for the lie detector test at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Thursday (November 24).

The inside details of the test were accessed by Republic Media Network. As a part of the test procedure, Aaftab will be asked a set of 50 questions by forensic experts to unravel the timeline of the sequence of events that led to the murder. The test is expected to be conducted in a secluded room. Following the polygraph, the Delhi police will conduct a narco test.

Why is a polygraph test being done?

The Polygraph test is being conducted on allegations Aaftab is constantly changing his statements before the police and misleading the probe.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, FSL team head Dr. SK Gupta said, "When a criminal commits a crime, he might take some things and leave some. From the crime scene, we are able to collect physical evidence like- blood, semen, and saliva but there is information in the criminal's mind as well whenever he commits any crime. And narco is a way to get that information out of a criminal's mind-- it is to be believed that humans when in a subconscious state of mind always speak the truth as there is no manipulation and fabrication. The investigative agencies will get a big help with this test".

The head of the Psychological department said, "Polygraph examination is a non-invasive technique that is used to reveal concealed information from criminals. This is a physical method that takes place in our FSL department. And the next step to access as well as reveal the confined information is the narco test".

Procedure for polygraph & narco test?

Consent of the subject (in this case, Aaftab) for the polygraphic test in front of the court

After consent, investigating officer takes a pre-test interview of the subject

Then polygraph test takes place

After this, the subject has to undergo a medical test (blood and cardiac parameters)

After receiving the fitness certificate, the narco test takes place in the operation theatre

During the narco test, a medical team would be present, including a forensic psychologist and experts who conduct videography

