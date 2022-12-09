Last Updated:

Shraddha Murder Case: Delhi Court Extends Accused Aaftab Poonawalla's Custody By 14 Days

In the gruesome Shraddha Walker murder case, the Delhi court extended the prime accused Aaftab's custody by 14 days. He was produced in the court through VC.

Abhishek Raval

In the gruesome Shraddha Walker murder case, the Delhi court extended the prime accused Aaftab's custody by 14 days. Jailed in Delhi's Tihar prison, he was produced in the court through video-conferencing. After the hearing, court extended his judicial custody. Earlier, the court had sent Aftab to judicial custody for 13 days which was ending today. 

In yet another development, Shraddha Walker’s father Vikas Walkar, will conduct a press conference on December 9 at the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh near Azad Maidan in Mumbai.   

Aaftab Poonawalla killed his live-in partner in a rented apartment in Delhi, chopped her body into 35 pieces and then refrigerated her body parts, which were then thrown away at different places across the national capital. 

Aaftab's custody extended

Polygraph and narco tests have been conducted on Aaftab and the police is now waiting for the FSL report to strengthen their case. According to multiple sources from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), during his Narco test, Aaftab revealed that he used multiple weapons to sever Shraddha's body. He revealed about using a small saw and a Chinese meat cleaver to cut Shraddha’s body into pieces after killing her by strangulation.

It is yet to be ascertained whether the weapon earlier recovered by the police from Aaftab is a chinese cleaver or a small saw.   

Police lacks admissible evidence in court

The police currently lacks enough admissible evidence, for the court to give a death penalty to the accused Aaftab, which Shraddha Walker’s father Vikas Walkar has been demanding. Walkar is also scheduled to hold a press conference today in Mumbai at the Mumbai Marathi Patrakar Sangh. This will be his first public press conference after the murder came to light in November. 

Notably, Republic TV had earlier released shocking revelations of the narco test of Aaftab, in which he made five disclosures relating to the murder. They are as follows:

  • Aftab confessed to Shraddha Walkar's murder 
  • Aftab admitted using multiple weapons 
  • Aftab also said where he had disposed of Shraddha's clothes
  • Aftab claimed that he does not remember where he disposed of Shraddha's severed head 
  • The accused has confessed to killing Shraddha by strangulation

