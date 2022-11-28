Shraddha Murder Case: Drug Peddler Suspected Of Having Links With Aaftab Arrested In Surat

In the latest update on the Shraddha murder case, the Gujarat police arrested one drug peddler from Surat, suspected of being the drug supplier of killer Aaftab. The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Faisal Momin and the reason for suspecting him to be Aaftab's drug supplier is that Faisal stayed in Vasai West, the same locality where Aaftab stayed before shifting to Delhi with Shraddha. Police will go through phone records of Faisal as they suspect Faisal and Aaftab may have had mutual friends, according to the sources in Gujarat Police

This development took place when Gujarat police in a routine check had arrested four peddlers in Surat of which one was Faisal. Of the four arrested drug peddlers, two hailed from Mumbai-- Faisal and Aniket Shinde from Mira Road.

#BREAKING | Shraddha murder case: Gujarat link emerges. Drug peddler from Surat arrested in connection with the case. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/zH6n61MHT0 — Republic (@republic) November 28, 2022

This development holds significance as many friends of Aaftab and Shraddha have claimed that Aaftab used to consume drugs. In fact, earlier, sources in Delhi Police revealed to Republic TV that Aaftab told police 'he is a drug addict'. He also claimed that even on the day of the murder (on May 18), he was intoxicated with marijuana, sources had told Republic.

Aaftab's polygraph test today

The killer of Shraddha Walkar has been taken for his polygraph test at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini, Delhi. Notably, the FSL authorities have been grilling Aaftab over the murder of Shraddha and the questioning will continue for the third day as well. The remaining sessions of the polygraph test on Aaftab will be conducted today. Following the polygraph, the Delhi police will conduct a narco test.

A Delhi court on Saturday, November 26, sent accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala to 14-day judicial custody. Poonawalla was produced before the Saket court via video conferring from Ambedkar hospital in Delhi. It is pertinent to mention that Aaftab underwent a polygraph test (lie detector test) of nearly eight hours at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) on Thursday, November 24.