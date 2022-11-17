Last Updated:

Shraddha Murder Case LIVE: Delhi Police Confirms Aaftab's Bid To Mislead In Status Report

A murder case in Delhi sent shockwaves across the country. A man, identified as Aaftab Amin Poonawalla killed his live-in partner Shraddha Vikas Walker and chopped her body into 35 pieces, which he disposed of across the national capital for over 18 days. Aaftab has been arrested.

Sudeshna Singh
Shraddha Walker

22:41 IST, November 18th 2022
Here are some other instances when Aaftab changed statements

Disposing off the body

  • Three days ago: Threw body parts in parks in Delhi
  • Now: Threw body parts in Dehradun

Mobile phone angle

  • Two days ago: Threw Shraddha's mobile phone in Delhi
  • Now: Sold Shraddha's mobile phone on OLX

The fit of rage angle

  • Three days ago: Killed Shraddha in a fit of rage
  • Now: Planned murder 1 week ago

The killing

  • Two days ago: Killed due to a fight over household items
  • Now: Killed Shraddha in an intoxicated state 

Reason for killing

  • Four days ago: Shraddha pressured Aaftab to marry
  • Now: Shraddha wanted Aaftab to leave in 2020
21:51 IST, November 18th 2022
The Delhi Police has issued a status report on the Shraddha murder case in which her live-in partner Aaftab has been arrested. Here is the full report:

With regard to the missing of a Mumbai lady, who was allegedly strangulated and killed by her live in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala in Chhatarpur area of PS Mehrauli, Delhi, the investigation is being undertaken in the best possible professional manner.

Delhi Police became seized of the matter when, on 09.11.2022, a team of Mumbai Police arrived at Police Station Mehrauli and handed over documents related to the missing of a lady ‘A’, lodged at PS Manikpur, Mumbai. As per the enquiry by then conducted by Mumbai Police, ‘A’ was staying with one Aftab Amin at Chhatarpur Pahadi, PS Mehrauli, and was missing.
The father of ‘A’ informed that she was residing with one Aaftab Amin Poonawala, r/o West Mumbai, in a live-in relationship for the previous three years and there was a history of repeated violence emanating from Aftab Amin Poonawala.

On this basis, a Case vides FIR No. 659/2022, dated 10.11.2022, u/s 365 IPC was registered at PS Mehrauli, New Delhi and investigation was taken up.

During investigation, suspect Aftab Amin Poonawala was traced, apprehended and interrogated. Initially, he tried misleading the interrogators by claiming that ‘A’ had severed her relationship with him and had left their live-in rented accommodation.
It was also stated that in this matter, he had already appeared before the Maharashtra Police in Mumbai and had provided them the same information.

Unconvinced with this, he was subjected to scientific, sustained interrogation and cross questioning; ultimately, he confessed that he had killed ‘A’. Elaborating his verbal confessions, he stated that since May 2022, he was living with ‘A’ in Delhi and on 18.05.22, had strangulated her to death. Thereafter, he had cut the body into pieces and gradually, over a period of time, had disposed-off the pieces.

Having sufficient reasons which warranted deeper investigation, the accused was arrested on 12.11.22 and taken on 05 days PC remand; further extended for another 05 days on 17.11.2022.
So far, the place of offence i.e., the rented accommodation in Chattarpur, Mehrauli, has been closely inspected by Crime Team and experts from FSL, Rohini. From the place, multiple exhibits have been seized. Following up on the disclosures, various combing operations have been so far carried out at various places, including some forest areas, from where severed bones have been seized.

To ascertain that the bones belong to ‘A’, the blood samples of the father and brother of ‘A’ have been collected for DNA analysis.
To find out if any incriminating evidence resides in the seized digital devices seized from the place of offence, the same have also been sent for forensic retrieval of data.

In view of the deceptive nature of responses being so far provided by the accused, an application for conducting his Narco-analysis test was made and, after due consideration, approved by Hon’ble Court. The same is to be conducted in due course.

Each uttering of the accused is being assessed upon the crucible of admissible evidentiary value. Multiple teams are camping outstation to recreate the lives of accused and ‘A’ together; similarly, multiple teams are carrying out search operations to recover the missing skeletal parts. Several inter-disciplinary teams are working round the clock for documenting, finding discrepancies and further refining the versions and the motives being put forth by the accused. 

At this juncture, it will be premature to provide any single theory which can stand the test of judicial scrutiny; thus, open minded and open-ended investigation, with the best professionals of Delhi Police, is being carried out in right earnest.

20:52 IST, November 18th 2022
No third degree measures on Aaftab

Delhi court directs police not to use any third degree measures on Aaftab Amin Poonawala

20:39 IST, November 18th 2022
Aaftab taken to the flat he used to reside with Shraddha for recreation of crime scene

Delhi Police took Aaftab Poonawalla, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, was taken to their Chattarpur-based rented flat to recreate the crime scene, in the wee hours Thursday. 

 

19:52 IST, November 18th 2022
Statements of two people recorded: Delhi Police

Delhi police officials said that they have recorded statements of two people in the murder case. The first one was Laxman Nadar, Shraddha's friend who knew about her relationship with Aaftab in-depth. Second, the person who rented the couple a flat in Vasai. 

19:10 IST, November 18th 2022
Narco order copy accessed

 

18:25 IST, November 18th 2022
Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct narco test on Aaftab

Saket court has ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of accused Aftab within 5 days. Order copy for narco test accessed. 

 

16:28 IST, November 18th 2022
Statement of Shraddha's friend, who has become prime witness, recorded

Shraddha's friend's statement was recorded after he becomes the prime witness in the case. 

 

16:06 IST, November 18th 2022
Thane demands 'Justice for Shraddha'

 

A protest broke out in Maharashtra's Thane against the murder of Shraddha Walker by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala. Protesters displayed placards, with tags like- 'Justice for Shraddha', 'Hang Aaftab', 'Enough is Enough' among others. 

 

15:49 IST, November 18th 2022
A doctor Shraddha phoned makes huge reveal: 'She wanted to consult about anti-depressants'

A doctor who was consulted by Shraddha in 2020 revealed that he had asked her to visit him in his hospital for proper evaluation and consultation but that she didn't show up. 

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Doctor Pranav Kabra said, “Shraddha never consulted in my consultation room. She called me and wanted to consult regarding the problems she was facing in her life. I asked her to visit my hospital. But she never showed up. Shraddha called me for consultation because she was staying near my hospital.”

15:20 IST, November 18th 2022
Shraddha's EXPLOSIVE WhatsApp Chat: 'No Energy After The Beating'; 'need Him To Move Out'

Republic TV has accessed sensational exclusive details in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. In the explosive WhatsApp chat, Shraddha and her ex-manager from November 2020 are talking about the "beating" the previous day that caused her blood pressure to fall and not having energy to even get up. She speaks about going speaking to 'his parents' and needing to make sure he moves out.

Read here

14:57 IST, November 18th 2022
Delhi police trying to retrieve chats of Aaftab with Shraddha: report

According to ANI, official sources associated with the technical investigation cell of the Delhi police claimed that the police are trying to retrieve chats of Aaftab with Shraddha and others during the period of crime.

The police may also request social networking and messaging applications used by the accused, to share chat details, the ANI report said. In addition to this, telecom operators will be written to, in order to trace the past locations of Shraddha and Aaftab's cell phones, before and after May 18-- the day of the murder, the report added.

13:05 IST, November 18th 2022
Aaftab claims he was intoxicated on the day of the murder: Sources

According to the sources in Delhi police, during interrogation, Aaftab told police that he is a drug addict. Notably, the matter of smoking marijuana is also coming to the fore, for which both used to argue often.

During interrogation, Aaftab told that even on the day of the murder (on May 18), he was intoxicated with marijuana, sources added further.


 

12:18 IST, November 18th 2022
Police recovers black polythene bag

The Delhi police on Friday recovered a black polythene bag during a search operation in Gurugram. According to the sources, the recovery is linked to Shraddha's body parts.

 

12:11 IST, November 18th 2022
Delhi police team arrives in Vasai

A 5-member team of Delhi police has arrived in Vasai to collect more evidences and record the statements of people associated with Shraddha and killer Aaftab.

11:55 IST, November 18th 2022
Was Shraddha assaulted by Aaftab for years? Shocking image of 2020 reveals bruises on her face

Republic TV has accessed the picture and report of Shraddha which dates back to December 2020. In the image, bruises are seen on Shraddha’s face, indicating that she was assaulted.

 

11:10 IST, November 18th 2022
Exclusive visuals of police search ops in Shraddha murder probe

As the Delhi police widened the probe in the Shraddha murder case, the exclusive visuals from the Mehrauli forest area showcase police carrying out a search operation in the area where killer Aaftab may have disposed of the victim's body parts.

 

10:26 IST, November 18th 2022
Probe widens as Delhi police team arrives at Mehrauli forest area

The Delhi police which has been searching the Mehrauli forest in connection with the Shraddha murder case for the last few days, arrived at the forest area again on Friday to widen its probe and continue the search operation. Notably, the forest area of Mehrauli is being searched because according to Aaftab, he disposed of the body parts of Shraddha over a period of time in the area concerned. 


 

09:39 IST, November 18th 2022
Several evidences gathered from Aaftab's residence: Forensic officer

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the forensic officer, a part of the evidence collecting team in the Shraddha murder case, said that ample evidences have been collected from killer Aaftab's residence in Delhi. "We checked his (Aaftab's) house. We collected all the evidence we got from there and handed them over to the police... We handed some exhibits that we got from the jungle (Mehrauli forest) to the police. Police will send those evidences for DNA examinations to our labs. And subsequently, we will give a report on it," forensic officer SK Gupta told Republic. He also said that the narco test will help bring out the truth.

 

08:21 IST, November 18th 2022
BJP MLA urges CM Yogi Adityanath to amend state laws for stricter punishment

Mentioning the gruesome murder of Shraddha by her live-in partner Aaftab in Delhi, BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh Rajeshwar Singh wrote a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath urging him to amend state laws dealing with heinous crimes. Singh also proposed stricter punishment for 'love jihad'.

 

07:40 IST, November 18th 2022
Police to take Aaftab to his former workplace in Gurugram today

As per sources, police will take Aaftab, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha, to the office he used to work in, in Gurugram today. His boss and colleagues can also be questioned. 

21:03 IST, November 17th 2022
The Debates with Arnab on the Shraddha murder case and anger on Aaftab is LIVE now; watch here:-

 

20:54 IST, November 17th 2022
Aaftab confessed deleting data from Shraddha's phone before selling it: Police sources

According to Delhi Police sources, Aftab has confessed in interrogation that he had deleted all the data from Shraddha's phone before selling it on an online portal. Police sources say that even this idea, he from the internet.

20:14 IST, November 17th 2022
Aaftab confessed killing Shraddha: Police sources

Delhi Police sources said that Aaftab confessed that he strangulated Shraddha and thereafter, chopped her body into 35 pieces. He further confessed that he burnt her face so that it becomes difficult to identify her even if the parts he disposed off at the Mehrauli forest were recovered. 

19:52 IST, November 17th 2022
Police teams formed to investigate the Shraddha murder case

As per sources in the Delhi Police, a total of nine teams have been formed to investigate the Shraddha murder case, in which Aaftab Poonawala is accused.

19:34 IST, November 17th 2022
'Delhi was not a new city for Aaftab'

Sources in the Police told Republic that the officials have found out that Delhi was not a new city to Aaftab. He came to this city through a mutual friend of Aaftab and Shraddha. The male person is under investigation.

19:05 IST, November 17th 2022
MNS' Bala Nandgaonkar demands "on-spot encounter" for Shradha murder accused Aaftab

Bala Nandgaonkar, the spokesperson of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, says "on-spot encounter should be done" of Shraddha murder accused Aftab. 

 

18:40 IST, November 17th 2022
'Not just Shraddha...': Nation unites for justice

"This has not happened with Shraddha but with many other girls. Strict action is required against Aaftab to set the right precedent. We will continue to protest till our demands are met," said a lady taking part in the candle march organized by Hindu Ekta Manch. 

 

18:31 IST, November 17th 2022
 Hindu Ekta Manch stage candle march for Shraddha.

With placards and candles in their hands, the members of Hindu Ekta Manch, voiced their demand for strict action against Aaftab Poonawalla, who is accused of killing Shraddha Walker. 

 

18:09 IST, November 17th 2022
Amid Shraddha murder, Law Min speaks on crimes against women

Amid the ongoing investigation into the spine-chilling Shraddha murder case in the national capital by her live-in partner Aaftab, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju spoke on the increasing crimes against women in the country. Rijiju further stated that after introducing the Criminal Amendment Bill in Parliament, the Centre had also urged all the state governments and High Courts to set up more fast-track courts in the country for delivering fast justice to the affected. 

 

