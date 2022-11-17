Shraddha Murder Case LIVE: Delhi Police Confirms Aaftab's Bid To Mislead In Status Report

Quick links:
With regard to the missing of a Mumbai lady, who was allegedly strangulated and killed by her live in partner Aftab Amin Poonawala in Chhatarpur area of PS Mehrauli, Delhi, the investigation is being undertaken in the best possible professional manner.
Delhi Police became seized of the matter when, on 09.11.2022, a team of Mumbai Police arrived at Police Station Mehrauli and handed over documents related to the missing of a lady ‘A’, lodged at PS Manikpur, Mumbai. As per the enquiry by then conducted by Mumbai Police, ‘A’ was staying with one Aftab Amin at Chhatarpur Pahadi, PS Mehrauli, and was missing.
The father of ‘A’ informed that she was residing with one Aaftab Amin Poonawala, r/o West Mumbai, in a live-in relationship for the previous three years and there was a history of repeated violence emanating from Aftab Amin Poonawala.
On this basis, a Case vides FIR No. 659/2022, dated 10.11.2022, u/s 365 IPC was registered at PS Mehrauli, New Delhi and investigation was taken up.
During investigation, suspect Aftab Amin Poonawala was traced, apprehended and interrogated. Initially, he tried misleading the interrogators by claiming that ‘A’ had severed her relationship with him and had left their live-in rented accommodation.
It was also stated that in this matter, he had already appeared before the Maharashtra Police in Mumbai and had provided them the same information.
Unconvinced with this, he was subjected to scientific, sustained interrogation and cross questioning; ultimately, he confessed that he had killed ‘A’. Elaborating his verbal confessions, he stated that since May 2022, he was living with ‘A’ in Delhi and on 18.05.22, had strangulated her to death. Thereafter, he had cut the body into pieces and gradually, over a period of time, had disposed-off the pieces.
Having sufficient reasons which warranted deeper investigation, the accused was arrested on 12.11.22 and taken on 05 days PC remand; further extended for another 05 days on 17.11.2022.
So far, the place of offence i.e., the rented accommodation in Chattarpur, Mehrauli, has been closely inspected by Crime Team and experts from FSL, Rohini. From the place, multiple exhibits have been seized. Following up on the disclosures, various combing operations have been so far carried out at various places, including some forest areas, from where severed bones have been seized.
To ascertain that the bones belong to ‘A’, the blood samples of the father and brother of ‘A’ have been collected for DNA analysis.
To find out if any incriminating evidence resides in the seized digital devices seized from the place of offence, the same have also been sent for forensic retrieval of data.
In view of the deceptive nature of responses being so far provided by the accused, an application for conducting his Narco-analysis test was made and, after due consideration, approved by Hon’ble Court. The same is to be conducted in due course.
Each uttering of the accused is being assessed upon the crucible of admissible evidentiary value. Multiple teams are camping outstation to recreate the lives of accused and ‘A’ together; similarly, multiple teams are carrying out search operations to recover the missing skeletal parts. Several inter-disciplinary teams are working round the clock for documenting, finding discrepancies and further refining the versions and the motives being put forth by the accused.
At this juncture, it will be premature to provide any single theory which can stand the test of judicial scrutiny; thus, open minded and open-ended investigation, with the best professionals of Delhi Police, is being carried out in right earnest.
Delhi court directs police not to use any third degree measures on Aaftab Amin Poonawala
Delhi Police took Aaftab Poonawalla, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, was taken to their Chattarpur-based rented flat to recreate the crime scene, in the wee hours Thursday.
Delhi police officials said that they have recorded statements of two people in the murder case. The first one was Laxman Nadar, Shraddha's friend who knew about her relationship with Aaftab in-depth. Second, the person who rented the couple a flat in Vasai.
Saket court has ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco test of accused Aftab within 5 days. Order copy for narco test accessed.
#BREAKING | Order for narco test on Aftab Poonawalla, accused of murdering Shraddha Walker, accessed by Republic.
Tune in to watch:
Shraddha's friend's statement was recorded after he becomes the prime witness in the case.
A protest broke out in Maharashtra's Thane against the murder of Shraddha Walker by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala. Protesters displayed placards, with tags like- 'Justice for Shraddha', 'Hang Aaftab', 'Enough is Enough' among others.
A doctor who was consulted by Shraddha in 2020 revealed that he had asked her to visit him in his hospital for proper evaluation and consultation but that she didn't show up.
In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Doctor Pranav Kabra said, “Shraddha never consulted in my consultation room. She called me and wanted to consult regarding the problems she was facing in her life. I asked her to visit my hospital. But she never showed up. Shraddha called me for consultation because she was staying near my hospital.”
Republic TV has accessed sensational exclusive details in the Shraddha Walkar murder case. In the explosive WhatsApp chat, Shraddha and her ex-manager from November 2020 are talking about the "beating" the previous day that caused her blood pressure to fall and not having energy to even get up. She speaks about going speaking to 'his parents' and needing to make sure he moves out.
According to ANI, official sources associated with the technical investigation cell of the Delhi police claimed that the police are trying to retrieve chats of Aaftab with Shraddha and others during the period of crime.
The police may also request social networking and messaging applications used by the accused, to share chat details, the ANI report said. In addition to this, telecom operators will be written to, in order to trace the past locations of Shraddha and Aaftab's cell phones, before and after May 18-- the day of the murder, the report added.
According to the sources in Delhi police, during interrogation, Aaftab told police that he is a drug addict. Notably, the matter of smoking marijuana is also coming to the fore, for which both used to argue often.
During interrogation, Aaftab told that even on the day of the murder (on May 18), he was intoxicated with marijuana, sources added further.
During interrogation, Aaftab told that even on the day of the murder (on May 18), he was intoxicated with marijuana, sources added further.
The Delhi police on Friday recovered a black polythene bag during a search operation in Gurugram. According to the sources, the recovery is linked to Shraddha's body parts.
The Delhi police on Friday recovered a black polythene bag during a search operation in Gurugram. According to the sources, the recovery is linked to Shraddha's body parts.
A 5-member team of Delhi police has arrived in Vasai to collect more evidences and record the statements of people associated with Shraddha and killer Aaftab.
Republic TV has accessed the picture and report of Shraddha which dates back to December 2020. In the image, bruises are seen on Shraddha’s face, indicating that she was assaulted.
Republic TV has accessed the picture and report of Shraddha which dates back to December 2020. In the image, bruises are seen on Shraddha's face, indicating that she was assaulted.
As the Delhi police widened the probe in the Shraddha murder case, the exclusive visuals from the Mehrauli forest area showcase police carrying out a search operation in the area where killer Aaftab may have disposed of the victim's body parts.
As the Delhi police widened the probe in the Shraddha murder case, the exclusive visuals from the Mehrauli forest area showcase police carrying out a search operation in the area where killer Aaftab may have disposed of the victim's body parts.
The Delhi police which has been searching the Mehrauli forest in connection with the Shraddha murder case for the last few days, arrived at the forest area again on Friday to widen its probe and continue the search operation. Notably, the forest area of Mehrauli is being searched because according to Aaftab, he disposed of the body parts of Shraddha over a period of time in the area concerned.
#BREAKING | Shraddha murder investigation : Probe widens as Delhi police team arrives at forest area. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/hQcpRWEIfB— Republic (@republic) November 18, 2022
Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the forensic officer, a part of the evidence collecting team in the Shraddha murder case, said that ample evidences have been collected from killer Aaftab's residence in Delhi. "We checked his (Aaftab's) house. We collected all the evidence we got from there and handed them over to the police... We handed some exhibits that we got from the jungle (Mehrauli forest) to the police. Police will send those evidences for DNA examinations to our labs. And subsequently, we will give a report on it," forensic officer SK Gupta told Republic. He also said that the narco test will help bring out the truth.
#BREAKING | Developments continue in the horrific Shraddha murder case. Republic speaks to top forensic officer who worked on the case. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/TEemQrsSzg— Republic (@republic) November 18, 2022
Mentioning the gruesome murder of Shraddha by her live-in partner Aaftab in Delhi, BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh Rajeshwar Singh wrote a letter to CM Yogi Adityanath urging him to amend state laws dealing with heinous crimes. Singh also proposed stricter punishment for 'love jihad'.
The tragedy of Delhi involving an Hindu girl has no place in any civilised society. In a detailed representation, have requested the Hon CM Shri @myogiadityanath ji to consider bringing about legislative amendments in this regard to enable speedy and necessary justice 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Sl8oO6EZEg— Rajeshwar Singh (@RajeshwarS73) November 17, 2022
As per sources, police will take Aaftab, accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha, to the office he used to work in, in Gurugram today. His boss and colleagues can also be questioned.
According to Delhi Police sources, Aftab has confessed in interrogation that he had deleted all the data from Shraddha's phone before selling it on an online portal. Police sources say that even this idea, he from the internet.
Delhi Police sources said that Aaftab confessed that he strangulated Shraddha and thereafter, chopped her body into 35 pieces. He further confessed that he burnt her face so that it becomes difficult to identify her even if the parts he disposed off at the Mehrauli forest were recovered.
As per sources in the Delhi Police, a total of nine teams have been formed to investigate the Shraddha murder case, in which Aaftab Poonawala is accused.
Sources in the Police told Republic that the officials have found out that Delhi was not a new city to Aaftab. He came to this city through a mutual friend of Aaftab and Shraddha. The male person is under investigation.
Bala Nandgaonkar, the spokesperson of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, says "on-spot encounter should be done" of Shraddha murder accused Aftab.
"This has not happened with Shraddha but with many other girls. Strict action is required against Aaftab to set the right precedent. We will continue to protest till our demands are met," said a lady taking part in the candle march organized by Hindu Ekta Manch.
With placards and candles in their hands, the members of Hindu Ekta Manch, voiced their demand for strict action against Aaftab Poonawalla, who is accused of killing Shraddha Walker.
Amid the ongoing investigation into the spine-chilling Shraddha murder case in the national capital by her live-in partner Aaftab, Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju spoke on the increasing crimes against women in the country. Rijiju further stated that after introducing the Criminal Amendment Bill in Parliament, the Centre had also urged all the state governments and High Courts to set up more fast-track courts in the country for delivering fast justice to the affected.
#BREAKING | Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks on crime against women. The leader backed the idea of fast-track courts and sought a 'strong law' for justice to the affected. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/DdQum1JHlg— Republic (@republic) November 17, 2022