Shraddha Murder Case Re-run In Maharashtra? Woman Chopped Into Pieces By Live-in-partner

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death and her body chopped into pieces by her live-in partner at a rented accommodation in the Mira Road town of Maharashtra, the police said on Wednesday (June 7). The suspect, identified as Manoj Sahani (52), had been staying with his partner Saraswati Vaidya in a flat in the Akashganga building for over three years.

The residents of the building dialled the Nayanagar police station on Wednesday complaining about a foul odour emanating from the couple's flat. When the police officials reached the crime scene, they found the dead body of the victim and detained the suspect while he was trying to escape the flat.

During the preliminary investigation, the police revealed that the woman had been killed. Although, the reason behind the murder and dismemberment of the body is still to be ascertained.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mumbai, Jayant Bajbale, while sharing information about the incident, said, "Police have found a body of a woman who had been cut into pieces, from a society in the Mira Road area. Here a couple was living in a live-in relationship. A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was hacked to death." He added that further investigation is underway.

Similarities with Shraddha Walkar murder case

Aaftab Poonawala, who pitched himself as a food blogger on social media networks, strangled his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar to death on May 18, 2022. He then sawed her dead body into several pieces and kept it in a fridge for many weeks in his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli. In January 2023, the Delhi Police lodged a 6,636-page chargesheet and booked Poonawala under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence).