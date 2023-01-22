Shraddha Murder: Delhi Police Prepare 3000-page Charge Sheet; 100 Witnesses Against Aaftab

In a massive development, Delhi police have prepared a 3000-page draft charge sheet and 100 witnesses in the Shraddha Walkar murder probe. This comes in connection with the horrifying case that shook the national capital wherein accused Aaftab Poonwala murdered his live-in partner Shraddha and later dismembered her body into 35 parts and dumped them across multiple locations in New Delhi.

Republic has learnt that the Delhi police might file the 3000-draft charge sheet by the end of January. The draft has been prepared and the legal experts are looking into it at present. Apart from this, a mix of forensic and electronic evidence along with 100 testimonies has also been prepared which will be presented against accused Aaftab.

The charge sheet also includes bones recovered from the Chhatarpur forest that were sent for DNA testing and later confirmed to have belonged to Shraddha as they matched the DNA of her father. Apart from this, Aaftab's confession and the report of the narco test are also included.

Aaftab's spine-chilling confession

Aaftab strangulated Shraddha to death on May 18, dismembered her body into 35 pieces, stored it in a 300-litre fridge, and then took months to dispose off the pieces in multiple places across the national capital. Delhi Police recovered some portions of the skull, jaw, and dentures of a female human body during their searches at the forest of Mehrauli, Gurugram, and a nearby pond.

According to Delhi police sources, Aaftab confessed that after strangling and chopping Shraddha into 35 pieces, he severed her head as well as burnt her face so that it would be difficult to identify her even if the parts were recovered. He further added that he had searched on the internet, ways to dispose of the body after committing the murder. Sources claimed that Aaftab took ten hours to dismember Shraddha's body.