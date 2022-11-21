Shraddha Murder Probe: After Narco Test, Delhi HC Gives Nod For Polygraph Test On Aaftab

In a significant development in the Shraddha Walkar Murder case, Delhi High Court has granted permission for a Polygraph test on the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala who strangulated his live-in partner Shraddha and dismembered her body parts and later dumped them across several areas in New Delhi.

The development comes after Delhi police officials filed a petition on November 21 in the High Court seeking a polygraph test. Notably, the polygraph test will be conducted before the Narco analysis.

Police officials said that the polygraph test, also known as the 'lie detector' test, will be conducted on Aaftab Amin Poonawala as he has been misleading the investigation. As of now, there is no information on when the polygraph test will be conducted on the accused.

The narco-analysis test will be reportedly conducted at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini in Delhi. In an order dated November 17, a Delhi court had directed the city police to complete the narco-analysis test within five days, while making it clear that it cannot use any third-degree measure on him.

Earlier in the day, Republic TV spoke to the Forensic team on Aaftab's Narco and Polygraph test. FSL team head Dr. SK Gupta said, "The polygraph examination is a non-invasive technique that is used to reveal concealed information from criminals. This is a physical method that takes place in our FSL department. And the next step to access as well as reveal the confined information is the Narco test."

