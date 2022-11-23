Shraddha Murder Probe: CFSL Sends Tiles From Aaftab's Chhatarpur Residence For Lab Testing

More clues emerge in the Shraddha murder case after the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) team broke the tiles in the bathroom of Aaftab’s Chhatarpur residence, which has been sent for testing to the CFSL Lab and the report will be out in 10-14 days, according to sources.

Notably, the CFSL earlier had found some blood stains in the kitchen. On the other hand, the Delhi police will also soon conduct the Polygraph test of Aaftab.

CFSL sends tiles from washroom for Lab testing

According to reports, CFSL broke the tiles in the bathroom of the Chhatarpur residence where Aaftab chopped Shraddha into 35 pieces and also used a chemical which even identifies old stains on the tiles. However, as the killing happened over six months back, the CFSL has only been able to find some evidence, which has been sent for Laboratory testing.

Evidence has been found in the washroom and also in the kitchen. According to the confession made by Aaftab, he dragged Shraddha’s body into the bathroom, opened the tap and continued the water flow while chopping the body into 35 pieces, to avoid blood collection and minimum staining in the bathroom.

Lack of hard evidence

The CFSL report of the bathroom tiles and the DNA sampling from the body parts recovered from the jungle and the evidence recovered from the jungles of Gurugram and Mehrauli along with the DNA sampling of Shraddha’s father will all be collectively matched to determine whether it all connects with Shraddha. This report will be the most fool-proof evidence against Aaftab because the police have said there is an absence of 'hardcore evidence' against the main accused Aaftab.

All they have is the circumstantial evidence and the digital imprint. It will be the last nail in the coffin for Aaftab if the CFSL report matches that of Shraddha’s father. The evidence will also be admissible in a court of law.

Notably, the police on November 21 recovered Shraddha’s skull purportedly the jaw and dentures. The police are constantly carrying out searches at the forest of Mehrauli, Gurugram, and a nearby pond. It will be ascertained only after the forensic test whether the human remains belong to Shraddha.

IMAGE: PTI