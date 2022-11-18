Shraddha Murder Probe: Delhi Police To Carry Search Ops In Dehradun Over Aaftab's Claim

In a key development, the Shraddha murder investigation has widened as Delhi police might carry out search operations in Uttarakhand on the basis of killer Aaftab Poonawala's confession.

As per the sources, the police officials might also visit Uttarakhand as, during the interrogation, Aaftab revealed that he had thrown some parts of Shraddha's body in Dehradun. However, police have suspected this might be another attempt by the accused to divert the probe. The Delhi police launched a detailed search operation in Mehrauli's forest on Friday morning where Aaftab allegedly disposed of Shraddha's dismembered body parts. The gutter present in the jungle is been searched.

It is pertinent to mention that the Saket court extended the police custody of Aftab Poonawala by five days on Thursday. The police are grilling him to find out more details and will soon conduct a Narco test to ensure the veracity of his statements.

#BREAKING | More breaking updates in the Shraddha murder case. Police carry out search operations in Mehrauli forest. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/0f7uNBqwc8 — Republic (@republic) November 18, 2022

Aaftab's Gruesome Confession

According to Delhi police sources, Aaftab confessed that after strangling and chopping the body parts of Shraddha into 35 pieces, he severed her head as well as burnt her face so that it would be difficult to identify her even if the parts were recovered. He further added that he had searched on the internet about the ways to dispose of the body after committing the murder.

Notably, earlier in the day, Delhi police also recovered human remains from the national capital's Trilokpuri's Pandav Nagar police station area. As per sources, the human body parts like the head, hands and feet were recovered a month after Shraddha Walkar was killed. Republic TV has learned that the parts of the body were thrown in that plot three different times within a week. The head recovered was in very bad condition so it has not yet been established whether it is Shraddha's remains.

The Delhi police will send the remains found in Triklokpuri for testing and match the results with Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar's DNA in order to confirm the identity. Also, it will be matched with the bone samples that were found in the Mehrauli forest. Republic has learnt that the police have seized the car which Aaftab used to travel while dumping the body parts in multiple places. Aftab strangled Shraddha on the bed but didn't leave any evidence or trace as he used a special kind of chemical because of which evidence could not be traced. He packed 35 pieces of Shraddha's body in 18 polythene bags and kept them in the fridge.