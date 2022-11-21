Shraddha Murder Probe: Did Aaftab Use More Than One Number? Police Recover Two Bills

In the latest development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the Delhi police officials are investigating if the accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla owned more than one number. According to sources, police suspect that Aaftab used more than one number as officials recovered two bills during the investigation into the murder case.

Did Aaftab use more than one number?

Sources revealed that police recovered a few bills during the investigation. "The first bill was recovered from movers and packers who got the duo (Shraddha and Aaftab) from Mumbai's Vasai to Delhi and police got the second bill from Tilak Electronic shop from where Aaftab bought the fridge. Aaftab's phone number is different on both bills," sources said adding that Police officials are investigating the matter and looking for other bills.

In addition to this, Aftab has himself allegedly confirmed the shop from where he purchased a saw, hammer, and around 250-300g nails. He bought these items from a shop named Bansal Steel located just 100 meters away from his house. However, the truth behind his claims is yet to be asertained as the police wasn't clear on where Aaftab purchased the saw from when the last remand hearing was held.

Skull, jaw, and dentures of a female human body found

Earlier in the day, the Delhi police recovered some portions of the skull, jaw, and dentures of a female human body. The police officials are constantly carrying out searches at the forest of Mehrauli, Gurugram, and a nearby pond. Officials said that there is no confirmation as of now as to whether the human remains belong to Shraddha Walkar.

Officials further informed that the remains found will be sent for testing and the results will be matched with Shraddha's father Vikas Walkar's DNA in order to confirm the identity. Also, it will be matched with the bone samples that were found in the Mehrauli forest.

Notably, a Delhi Police Team headed by SHO Mehrauli also went to the Bidhuri Dental Clinic in the National capital to seek a second opinion from the doctor on the jaw that was recovered recently.

According to the Bidhuri Dental Clinic's doctor, the police wanted to match the denture (which has been treated) with the jaw which was recovered from the forest area in Mehrauli. According to police, Shraddha's teeth were also treated (root canal) in Mumbai. The doctor further told media persons that the Delhi Police team had also brought the investigation report of Mumbai along with them.