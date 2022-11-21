Shraddha Murder Probe: FSL Team Details About Narco & Polygraph Test; Know Procedure Here

In a key development, Republic TV on Monday spoke exclusively to the Forensic team and sought details of the Narco and Polygraph test in connection with the Shraddha murder case probe. As the Delhi police have been granted permission for Aaftab Amin Poonawala's Narco test, the officials on Monday filed a petition in the High court seeking a polygraph test. If the Court grant permission, the polygraph test will be conducted before the Narco analysis.

The accused Aaftab confessed to the police during the interrogation that he strangulated and dismembered the body parts of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and later dumped them across several areas in New Delhi.

Republic speaks to the Forensic team on Aaftab's Narco and Polygraph test

Talking about the evidence, FSL team head Dr. SK Gupta said, "Our forensic team has collected many evidence from the crime scene which has now been handed over to the Delhi police. At present only, the Delhi police are carrying out search operations, we went only once".

On being asked about the Narco test, he added, "It will be likely conducted by the end of today or tomorrow. I would like to explain more about Narco, our whole forensic science depends on the Loquat principle. When a criminal commits a crime, he might take some things and leave some. From the crime scene, we are able to collect physical evidence like- blood, semen, and saliva but there is information in the criminal's mind as well whenever he commits any crime. And Narco is a way to get that information out of a criminal's mind-- it is to be believed that humans when in a subconscious state of mind always speak the truth as there is no manipulation and fabrication. The investigative agencies will get a big help with this test".

The head of the Psychological department said, "Polygraph examination is a non-invasive technique that is used to reveal concealed information from criminals. This is a physical method that takes place in our FSL department. And the next step to access as well as reveal the confined information is the Narco test".

What is the procedure for Polygraph & Narco test?

First, we take the consent of the subject (here Aaftab) for the polygraphic test in front of the court

After consent, investigating officer takes a pre-test interview of the subject

Then polygraph test takes place

After this, the subject has to undergo a medical test (blood and heart parameters)

After receiving the fitness certificate, the Narco test takes place in the operation theatre.

During the Narco test, a medical team is present, including a forensic psychologist and experts who conduct videography.

"Earlier we only received permission for the Narco test from the court, now the Delhi police has appealed for a polygraph test. If we receive the permission by tomorrow, all the tests will be completed within 10 days," the doctor told Republic.