Shraddha Walkar Case: Aftab Poonawala Charged With Murder, Trial Begins June 1

From committing murder to destroying evidence, Delhi's Saket Court has framed new charges against Aftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of committing the gruesome murder of his live-in partner, 27-year-old Shraddha Walkar.

The latest development in the Shraddha Walkar murder case sheds light on new charges framed by Saket Court against Aftab Amin Poonawalla, including IPC Section 302, which deals with punishing the accused for murder, and IPC 201, which will punish the accused for destroying the evidence of the offence or giving false information to screen the offender. Poonawala, however, denied the charges and demanded a trial. The matter has been posted for further proceedings on June 1.

Saket Court said that Delhi Police presented sufficient evidence after hearing all the arguments. Court said that prima facie a case of murder (302) and destruction of evidence is made out against Aftab.

After framing the charges, the court told Aftab that he has been accused of killing Shraddha and disposing of her body parts at Chhatarpur and other places. The Court also asked Poonawala whether he would accept the crime or will face trial. To this Aftab's lawyer responded he will not accept the allegations and "will face the trial."

The murder case of Sharadha Walker came to light six months after the murder when Shraddha's father lodged a missing complaint after they were unable to contact her for over two and a half months. On May 18 last year, 28-year-old Aaftab Poonawala strangled his live-in partner Shraddha over an argument and then proceeded to dismember her body into 35 pieces, allegedly charring her face to hide her identity.

A 300-litre fridge was used to store her body parts, which were eventually disposed of in different places in Delhi's Chhatarpur forest over the next 18 days. Poonawala was arrested by the Delhi Police on November 12.